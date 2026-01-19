‘Like He Did at the Miss USA Pageant’: Trump’s ‘Creepy’ Investment In Lingerie Company Has Fans Wondering Who It Was Really For

President Donald Trump can’t hide his proclivity for mixing business with pleasure.

Voters recognize a hallmark of his presidential grift includes MAGA paraphernalia and gold watches and cell phones, but, now, the public knows more about the deals brokered to line Trump’s pockets — and one investment in particular stands out for feeling less boardroom and more boudoir than anyone anticipated.

‘What a Sick POS!’: Trump Goes Off Script, Humiliates Wife Melania with Dig About Her ‘Perfect’ Undergarments During Bonkers Speech

This month, the Office of Government Ethics released the 79-year-old’s most recent financial disclosure, revealing millions spent bolstering his stock and bond portfolio between Nov. 14 and Dec. 19 of 2025.

Among Trump’s purchases was almost $1 million worth of Victoria’s Secret corporate bonds. The acquisition was reportedly split into two transactions costing between $250,001 and $500,001.

Forbes projected that the businessman’s net worth grew to more than $7 billion following his return to office in January 2025. His interest in the women’s lingerie brand raised eyebrows amid Trump’s affinity for beautiful women and his former friendship with a disgraced financier tied to scandalous allegations, which became a viral topic during his second term.

One social media user cringed at the “so creeeeepyyy” investment. Hecklers joked that the senior citizen wanted the seductive garments for himself. “Gee, is he into wearing women’s lingerie now? There may be more under that same suit he wears everyday than just a diaper!” wrote one person.

Victoria’s Secret isn’t for shopping, it’s for cat walking the MAGA way 🤭🤣 pic.twitter.com/0NTmWiCvXL — Defender of the Republic 🇺🇸 (@realdefender45) November 2, 2024

Someone else asked, “Is he planning a July 4 lingerie show on his new White House paved patio to celebrate American independence?” The White House has announced a week of festivities that will celebrate the country’s 250th birthday on Independence Day 2026— a fashion show of any sort is not listed presently.

The discourse also spotlighted the women surrounding Trump, including his wife, Melania Trump, and members of his administration. “Karoline needs a maternity teddy,” remarked an X user, who dragged White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt into the fray.

The 28-year-old is currently pregnant with her second child, which she announced in late December 2025. She is married to wealthy real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, 60

Melania Trump – Victoria's Secret fashion show 2003 🖤 pic.twitter.com/4qtgfpDSAF — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) September 21, 2025

A second tweet reads, “I doubt Melanie would wear anything other than handmade.” The first lady rarely attends events with her husband of 21 years, leaving many to speculate that she only appears by his side when she is paid to do so. At least one commenter wondered, “Does this mean he has a new love?”

Other suggestions were nefarious. “He thinks he can attend runway dressing rooms to inspect the models,” a critic remarked. Following that line of thinking, someone else commented, “Now he can go into the changing rooms like he did at the Miss USA pageant.”

Contestants in the Miss Teen USA and Miss USA beauty pageants allege that Trump invited himself, unannounced, into their dressing room. It was alleged that he told the participants, who were in various states of undress, “Don’t worry, ladies, I’ve seen it all before.”

Look — Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were hanging out at the 1999 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! 👇🏾

pic.twitter.com/fP1DzatYF1 — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) December 20, 2025

Other purchases revealed in the files were Trump’s investments in companies like Netflix, Boeing, and General Motors, all corporations that he has propped up during official remarks.