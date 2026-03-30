‘He Is Trying to Hide That’: Trump Looks Flustered as He Soaks Up a Standing Ovation — Seconds Later, All Eyes Drop and the Focus Isn’t on Him Anymore

Despite whatever conflicts and crises are happening around the world, President Donald Trump will always find time for his longstanding golf habit.

The president’s weekend rendezvous in the Sunshine State included a stop at his private course to escape the press while he and his administration continue to dodge tough questions about Iran and the rising cost of living.

President Donald Trump was caught looking a mess at his golf course in Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

‘He Might Forget’: Trump’s Golf Outing Has Fans Zooming In on His Body — and the Bold Lettering Across His Chest Has Everyone in Stitches

Trump, 79, took time away from dealing with armed conflicts overseas and rising prices in America by returning to West Palm Beach, Florida, for a visit to his International Gold Club on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29.

Trump received a standing ovation from patrons as he walked into the dining area at the Trump International Grill Room, located inside, but many social media users were more fixated on his clothing than on his basking in the applause.

A video showed that Trump ditched his typical dark suit and red tie look for a white golf shirt and black slacks, and his white ball caps with “47 on the side.

Cellphone camera footage captured him strolling through the members-only establishment to his table, and people online immediately began roasting Trump after noticing how high his belt was hiked up above his waist.

“Please… I can’t… pants pulled to his nips,” one person on Threads wrote about the president’s latest golf look.

“Could he possibly pull his pants up any higher?” another wondered, which seemed to channel the viral memes of the nerdy Steve Urkel character from the 1990s-era “Family Matters” sitcom.

He looks like Steve Urkel. With his pants, pulled up like that.🤣 pic.twitter.com/cLha9qho39 — BoxingHelena (@helena_boxing) May 17, 2025

Many have compared Trump to Jaleel White‘s character for quite some time, often when the president sports his casual off-duty look. But no one agrees it’s a look befitting for a man who claims to be six feet three inches tall and 224 lbs.

“Does he actually think he’s good-looking?” one confused observer asked.

Some believed Trump had a good reason for his overall disheveled appearance, writing, “He is trying to hide that Girly Figure of his!!”

Another reply read, “I usually make fun of him for wearing makeup and ill-fitting suits, but holy s–t, looks like he needs the makeup!”

One complainer also had a gripe with the billionaire constantly flying from Washington, D.C., to Palm Beach, Florida, for weekend getaways by posting, “Wasting our tax dollars so he can cheat at golf.”

A recent report claimed American taxpayers have spent at least $101 million in travel and security expenses for the 100-plus days Trump has spent at a golf course since his inauguration in January 2025.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just made an EPIC SURPRISE VISIT in Palm Beach shortly after landing in Florida, the whole crowd is ECSTATIC



And Trump broke out a few dance moves on his way in 🤣



What an electric crowd! MAGA IS STRONG 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9GqckJuGQF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 20, 2026

Images of Trump during his various trips to the links have regularly appeared online over the past 12 months. Previously, a particular photo of the New York City-born politician dressed in a shirt with a “President Donald Trump” monogram, high-rise trousers, and a “Make America Great Again” hat went viral in November 2025.

As with his most recent three-day South Florida vacation, Trump was mercilessly mocked late last year for looking wrinkled and unkempt while interacting with supporters at one of his properties.

Trump is also used to getting overly praised on home turf. Earlier this month, he was loudly cheered as he entered his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, but again, the online response was more targeted on the president’s “bizarre” behavior and the building’s “gaudy” decor than the ego-stroking reception.

When a public figure as image-driven as Trump steps out, critics will always have plenty to say about the former “The Apprentice” reality television star’s clothing decisions, especially when his policy choices, like launching military strikes against Iran, leave viewers questioning if the emperor actually has no clothes.