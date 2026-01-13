‘You See Her Face?’: Trump Dodges Question by Fixating on His Biggest Fear — but His Offhanded Comment About Karoline Leavitt Has Her Backing Up

Donald Trump placed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in an awkward position aboard Air Force One, and reporters watched it unfold in real time.

What began as a routine exchange quickly shifted when the president appeared to dodge a question about meeting Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Marchando — and suddenly changed course mid-moment.

IN FLIGHT – JANUARY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from the members of the press aboard Air Force One on January 11, 2026 en route back to the White House from Palm Beach, Florida. The President spent the weekend at his private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Although one cameraman appeared to sway a little, there were no alarming signs or pilot warnings about choppy air conditions or passenger safety. Still, the businessman made his lack of balance the focus of everyone’s attention. “I’m looking for something to grab here because it’s going to get rough,” he said instead of answering the question.

“I don’t seem to be in a — I think you did this to me. You put me in a position where it’s absolutely nothing to grab,” he continued, making his presumed unsafe position the fault of the media.

Despite his accusation, Trump has held routine Q&As with journalists on board the aircraft, standing in that exact spot near the lavatory. In a final bid to sidestep the question, he stated, “So I’m looking for something to grab, and it’s not going to be Karoline.”

Trump 'won't grab Karoline' as TURBULENCE ROCKS AIR FORCE 1 pic.twitter.com/QtbzpWK9kI — RT (@RT_com) January 12, 2026

His “superstar” was standing behind him with her “machine gun lips” curled into a smile as the 79-year-old initially tried to grab hold of a cabin wall, then a curtain partition, and lastly an object that could not be seen behind the wall.

Leavitt, 28, was also observed as she stepped back, appearing unaffected by the choppy air, whilst giggling as Trump’s hands fumbled around the small enclosed area in front of her. The political spokeswoman announced her second pregnancy the day after Christmas 2025.

She and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, are expecting a daughter. They are already parents to 1-year-old son Niko. Trump’s awkward comments raised red flags as people discussed the clip on Instagram.

An observation reads, “She backed away quickly though when he reached his hand out.” Someone else wrote, “Where is her husband and why does he put up with this disrespect ?” Others poked fun at the Republican duo with comments like, “She wishes! Grosssss!”

One person is already anticipating the ways the creepy interaction will play out on “Saturday Night Live.” A commenter remarked, “SNL about to have a field day with this one lol.” Someone else said, “Did you see her face? She couldn’t move back fast enough.”

The viral clip also provoked more speculation about the president’s health. His advanced age and odd behaviors since his return to office have fueled rumors of a serious decline. Public assumptions include that he has suffered a stroke or is living with a form of neurodegenerative disease.

Trump again says his health is “PERFECT” and claims he “ACED” his third straight cognitive exam, a test given by doctors to detect signs of dementia pic.twitter.com/VPDOqhgIp2 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 2, 2026

Case in point, his climb words led a critic to state, “The Alzheimers is progessing faster, the drugs aren’t effective. He’s saying and doing inappropriate things much more often. 25th anyone?”

Trump has undergone a battery of screenings in recent months, but insists doctors are not monitoring an illness. Instead, he claims his medical team marvels at his mental and physical fitness despite his history of downing multiple McDonald’s sandwiches in one sitting.