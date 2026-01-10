‘Hold On Grampy, Let Me Get That’: Trump’s Age Is on Full Display as JD Vance is Forced to Step In to Help Him, and Trump Doesn’t Seem to Realize Why

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance had a meeting with oil executives at the White House on Friday, and what happened during the televised event has people in hysterics.

Folks are also talking about Trump’s mental agility after the meeting, and the reason why may surprise you.

US President Donald Trump (R) looks on as Vice President JD Vance speaks during a meeting with oil company executives in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 9, 2026. President Trump is aiming to convince oil executives to support his plans in Venezuela, a country whose energy resources he says he expects to control for years to come. US forces seized Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in a sweeping military operation on January 3, with Trump making no secret that control of Venezuela’s oil was at the heart of his actions. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump and Vance met with oil executives on Jan. 9 because the president intends to secure $100 billion in investments Venezuela. The money is reportedly to be used to revive Venezuela’s ability tap into its petroleum reserves.

Executives from 17 oil companies were invited to the White House meeting, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, and ConocoPhillips.

However, if Vance hadn’t stepped in, none of them may have heard what the 79-year-old president had to say, and it’s all on video.

The video captured Vance and Trump as they were sitting down at a long table for the meeting. Trump was mumbling as they sat, and he kept talking, despite his words not being projected. Vance eventually leaned over to help and turned on Trump’s microphone — which he apparently still didn’t realize hadn’t been on previously, as he didn’t bat an eye in the vice president’s direction.

A clip was shared on Threads with the caption, “Trump forgets to turn his mic on and JD Vance does it for him,” and that was all she wrote as folks proceeded to roast them both to a crisp.

Trump’s mental health has been questioned for years as his public rhetoric becomes increasingly demented by the day, and he’s been caught sleeping in public on multiple occasions. One fan replied that Trump probably wouldn’t have been able to figure out how to use the microphone.

“Not a chance in hell he would have figured it out on his own.”

One user took a dig at Trump’s public napping. “How long did the fact-funky felon stay awake?”

“Papaw left his dribble cloth in the refrigerator again,” wrote another.

Other fans dragged Vance for carrying Trump’s water, so to speak.

“Hold on Grampy, let me get that for you,” joked one user on Threads, while another chimed in, “What a lap dog.”

Not only does Vance help Trump with technology on occasion, but he also literally wears his shoes. Vance revealed in an interview with The New York Times that both he and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio were gifted shoes from Trump.

“Rubio and Vance said they each received four pairs of shoes from the president,” read the article. “At one point, the pair showed off their shoes, which they said were purchased by the president. Vance lifted his leg in the air to show the president the pair he was wearing.

The vice president also spoke about the Trump shoes during a meeting in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“A week or so ago, I walked into the Oval Office, and Marco and I were sitting there talking with the president, and he said, ‘Stop!’ He looked at our shoes and said, ‘You guys have terrible shoes.’ So he went and got a shoe catalog,” Vance recalled. “And gets his favorite shoes and orders like four pairs of shoes for me and four pairs of shoes for Marco.”

It’s not known whether Vance and Rubio wear Trump’s shoes whenever they are with him, but judging from the fact they were once photographed together wearing the same red ties, we’re guessing that they do.