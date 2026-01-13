‘Get a Fresh Pedicure’: Gayle King’s New Look Almost Distracts Fans from One Unflattering Close-Up That Undercuts the Moment

Gayle King knows how to command a room, but sometimes the room decides what it wants to talk about instead. The veteran broadcaster has spent decades shaping conversations and showing up exactly as she is.

However, after being spotted at a Hollywood awards show with a new look, the energy around the Maryland native quickly went from admiration to nitpicking over what she tried to hide in photos.

Gayle King’s red carpet moment shifted from celebration to critique as online attention zeroed in on old pictures of her feet instead of her overall look. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Over the past year, King has appeared increasingly confident and visibly slimmer, a shift she has never hidden or dramatized. She has been open about her wellness journey for years. Still, with every high-profile appearance, speculation tends to follow, with people weighing in on her shedded pounds, wondering if she used the weight loss drugs her bestie, Oprah Winfrey, has used.

The same conversation resurfaced after King stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet in a plunging, figure-hugging gown that highlighted her transformed silhouette. Her feet were covered with heels to match the dress, likely to prevent further ridicule about her toes.

While the look initially drew praise, the focus didn’t stay there for long when the Daily Mail started to dig in deeper on her public journey to getting smaller.

As photos from 2020 recirculated on the site, attention veered away from the dress and landed somewhere far more specific: her feet.

What might have been a fleeting observation quickly took on a life of its own online. Instead of lingering on the gown or King’s overall presentation, Daily Mail readers zeroed in on close-up images and began dissecting details that had little to do with the event itself.

One person wrote, “The pic of her hideous feet is embarrassing.”

Another asked, “All that money she has and she can’t get a pedicure?”

Others went further, with one comment reading, “Gayle and Shaq have the worst looking feet. All that money she has she can get them things fixed.”

Another added, “What is up with those nasty feet? Like some kind of evil demon creature’s hooves.”

One more commenter piled on, saying, “Does she ever get a fresh pedicure??? I would never take a photo of my feet looking like that…much less post it to social media! She still looks like a big girl.”

The reactions illustrated how quickly social media can turn a full red carpet moment into a single-point critique.

This wasn’t the first time King found herself under that kind of microscope.

Last summer, a yacht day photo featuring King alongside Oprah Winfrey and Kris Jenner went viral, prompting a similar cycle of scrutiny. While many admired the image of the longtime friends enjoying a luxurious day together, others focused on King’s wig, then zeroed in on her feet. Even amid wealth, friendship, and ease, the internet found details to debate.

At the same time, King continues to be celebrated for far more than viral moments. She has remained candid about her life, her confidence, and her desire for companionship, speaking openly about wanting love without turning it into a performance.

She has also embraced visibility on her own terms, including posing in swimwear for Sports Illustrated, a move that underscored her comfort with her body and her refusal to fade quietly into the background.

While the Daily Mail had people talking about her feet, this magazine cover had people talking about her booty.

While critics fixate on what they see as imperfections, others point to King’s consistency, warmth, and willingness to live visibly and honestly. At 71, she remains present, engaged, and unapologetic about occupying space exactly as she is.

And if her toes aren’t polished enough for the world, perhaps the issue is theirs and not hers. People will hate as she enjoys rubbing elbows and tiptoeing on the red carpet with people they only read about.