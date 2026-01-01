‘Sounds Like Liver Damage’: Oprah Says She Once Downed 17 Shots in One Night, Then Explains What Finally Made Her Stop

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has written a new book that shares her weight loss journey, but it isn’t the 71-year-old’s physique that people are talking about after a recent bombshell interview.

Winfrey’s new book is titled “Enough: Your Health, Your Weight, and What It’s Like To Be Free.” The author gave an exclusive interview to People that was published on Dec. 31, and her admission has everyone shocked.

Oprah Winfrey says she used to be able to outdrink everybody before she quit. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions0

The billionaire was candid about using a GLP-1 weight loss medication more than two years ago to aid her in her transformation.

Winfrey has struggled with her weight for decades, and many folks can remember the infamous episode in 1988 where she walked on stage pulling a wagon full of fat while sporting size 10 Calvin Klein jeans. She had lost 67 pounds on a liquid diet, and the wagon of lard indicated what 67 pounds of fat looks like.

She gained the weight back and was often ridiculed on late-night talk shows. Winfrey has seemingly slimmed down for good this time with the help of the weight-loss medication and two-hour daily workouts. However, she shared something else related to her weight loss that is surprising to many.

It turns out Oprah likes her tequila, and she claimed she used to be able to “outdrink everyone at the table” before giving up alcohol due to the weight-loss medication. Not only did she like tequila, she liked shots, and a lot of them.

“I was a big fan of tequila,” said Winfrey. “I literally had 17 shots one night. I haven’t had a drink in years. The fact that I no longer even have a desire for it is pretty amazing.”

Fans reacted to the admission with surprise, as no one ever imagined that Winfrey could knock back so much liquor in one evening.

“Sounds like liver damage,” one fan commented. Another fan replied by referencing Winfrey’s penchant for giving away cars to her audience on her former daytime talk show, “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

They joked, “You get a shot! You get a shot!”

Another fan noted the amount of tequila Winfrey consumed. “17 shots of tequila in an evening? I would be dead. No one knew Oprah was an alcoholic?”

Winfrey’s new book will be available on January 13, and she says that she no longer blames herself for her weight.

“I thought it was about discipline and willpower,” she said of losing weight. “But I stopped blaming myself. I feel more alive and more vibrant than I’ve ever been.”

The author added that she can now eat a buttery croissant without guilt, and she is loving it.

“I’ve just had a croissant, and I ate the full thing.”