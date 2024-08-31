‘Gayle King Gotta BOOTY!’: Gayle King Sends a ‘Million Suitors’ Over the Edge In New Video Flaunting Her Curves Months After Sports Illustrated Cover 

Gayle King’s struggle to find Mr. Right is baffling to fans who only have eyes for her. The “CBS Mornings” co-host has been flooded with compliments since she casually captivated onlookers’ attention with a curve-hugging green dress in a recent Instagram post.

King, 69, declared, “It’s hard out here for a pimp,” when she discussed being single and looking when she appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” this spring. “That’s what I said! Yeah, I said it.

Gayle King’s new video has fans zooming in on her natural born curves. (Photo: Gayleking/Instagram

“The struggle is real,” she added. But the post of the veteran journalist walking through the airport suggests that she is still turning plenty of heads. The video was filmed with the intent of showcasing her Sneex, a sneaker with a heel, but some folks only saw her curves.

“Gayle, do you have a million suitors??? Because you look so !!!!! With or without the shoes. Love the dress!” gushed one person. A male follower exclaimed, “Gayle King gotta BOOTY!” While another fan couldn’t resist stating, “Look at Gayle looking like an hourglass.”

King’s figure was all the rave for several weeks when she became a Sports Illustrated cover model in May. Images of her clad in various bathing suits even had her ex-husband, William Bumpus, wide-eyed as he looked at her magazine spread.

“Well, I can mark off one more item on my highly unlikely to ever happen bucket list! My teenage fantasy of hooking up with a Sports Illustrated model has finally come true,” he told Page Six.

The exes were married for 11 years when they divorced in 1993. King has famously shared that the marriage unraveled after she caught him in their bed with a woman she thought of as a friend. The couple share two adult children, daughter Kirby and son William Bumpus Jr.

Elsewhere in the comments, Instagram users left reactions like, “Gayle, you look awesome. Looks like you have lost a lot of weight. Your secret ?”

Along with, “Forget the shoes! I want Gail’s ozempic.” Following the release of her Sports Illustrated cover, King said that her slimmed down figure was the result of good old-fashioned cardio and strength training.

Gayle King (left) made ex-husband William Bumpus (right, with couple’s children) say she made his dreams of sleeping with a model come true after she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated. (Photos: @gayleking/Instagram, @william.bumpus/Instagram)

“Everybody has to figure out what works for them,” she told TMZ. The longtime news personality also noted that in the past she used the Weight Watchers program to reach her goal weight, though the points-based approach to food was not part of her fitness arsenal this time around.

“I just feel good about where I am in my life and that it worked out, that’s all,” King told the reporter.

Last December, her best friend of nearly 50 years, Oprah Winfrey, made headlines for sporting a snatched waist and trim physique. She eventually disclosed that her significant body transformation was the culmination of undergoing two knee replacement surgeries, which allowed her to comfortably lead an active life, and the help of an undisclosed weight loss drug.

At the time, Ozempic was all the craze among Hollywood stars and the public who were able to get their hands on the diabetes drug. The mogul was also a board member of Weight Watchers, though she ultimately stepped down in March.

“WeightWatchers is now in the business of being a weight-health company that also administers drug medications for weight. I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest,” she said ahead of the “An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution” special airing.

Whether King is keeping the weight off naturally or with the help of a medical aid, there is no denying that supporters can see she is walking with an air of “badassery.” That boost of confidence was on full display in a viral clip of her interview with rock star Lenny Kravitz.

King comically set the Internet ablaze when asked the musician about his love life. “Do you have a significant other in your life, and can I beat her ass if she is? Oops. Did I say that out loud?” she asked as Kravitz let out a chuckle.

Viewers said the cheeky moment was proof that becoming a swimsuit a beauty head had gone to her head in the best and most entertaining of ways.