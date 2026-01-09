‘Lots of Loose Skin’: Lauren Sánchez’s’ Cut-Out Top Reveals More Than She Intended Once Fans Zoom In, Stunned by What They See

Lauren Sánchez‘s free spirit is most expressed in the way she looks, dresses, and dances, and while fashion critics can’t stand it, her husband, Jeff Bezos, seems unfazed — even amused.

The former journalist appears to live in a rarefied bubble, bouncing between lavish international trips, exclusive invitations with her billionaire husband, and hosting celebrity guests like the Kardashian-Jenner family — all with a full glam team never far behind.

On Jan. 4, makeup artist Laura Mele shared pictures in the Caribbean on Instagram to show the final of her work on Sánchez’s face. Yet social media users were fixated on something else.

In the first shot of the two-photo post, Sánchez was seated with her knees pulled to her chest and one hand on her head. The second photo more clearly showed her standing up with her hand on her hips, wearing a backless black halter top with a few cutouts embellished with diamante and a matching skirt.

Confirming that the photos were taken on New Year‘s Eve, Mele wrote, “NYE with the baddest,” in the caption, before tagging Sánchez along with the hairstylist and photographer.

It’s not clear where exactly she was or who she was with but, Sánchez responded, “Such a fun night. Thank you.”

While many praised her appearance, others were less impressed and took to the comments on Harper’s Bazaar’s Facebook post to share their criticism. One commenter fixated on her appearance, writing, “Why does she have a lot of loose skin under her arms?”

Another person wrote, “You can’t buy class or style, and apparently can’t pay a plastic surgeon to throw glitter at you !”

Though she has never admitted to having any work done, Sánchez’s lips and bust have appeared to grow more pronounced over the years, a detail some commenters seized on. One critic shaded not only her but also her husband, writing, “She should bare less skin. She looks 20 years older here. And when did Bezos buy Harper’s Bazaar?”

Not everyone piled on. Sánchez’s bold fashion choices have long made her a lightning rod for criticism, particularly from those who question her sense of modesty. She faced similar pushback in November after attending a VIP Dior dinner in Beverly Hills, where critics once again took aim at her look.

She wore a gray tweed minidress with ivory lace, hugging her curves and plunging low. Pictured with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, their modest looks sharpened online comparisons further.

She wore a gray tweed minidress that was trimmed with ivory colored lace. Not only did the outfit hug her curves, but it also featured a low-cut neckline. Many of her looks have a neck-plunging feature, which sparks the belief that Sánchez is an attention seeker.

The criticism has also revived familiar comparisons to Bezos’ first wife, MacKenzie Scott, particularly in how each woman is perceived to handle wealth.

While Sánchez is often scrutinized for her fashion choices and high-profile lifestyle, Scott has built a public reputation around quietly donating billions from her divorce settlement to charities, grassroots organizations, and social justice causes. The contrast has fueled online commentary framing Sánchez as someone who enjoys spending Bezos’ money, while Scott is praised for giving hers to good causes — a comparison that resurfaces almost every time Sánchez steps into the spotlight.