‘He’s Got His Phone in His Hand…?!’: Trump Makes Up Wild New Story About a Shooting — Until One Slowed-Down Clip Exposes the Move That Blows the Whole Thing Apart

President Donald Trump is gaslighting Americans again, trying to convince them that they didn’t see what they saw in videos taken of an ICE agent fatally shooting an unarmed Minnesota women.

Even state officials are calling out both Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over what they call a false account of the killing when they claimed the Minneapolis woman was engaged in an act of “domestic terrorism.”

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a House Republican retreat at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on January 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. House Republicans will discuss their 2026 legislative agenda at the meeting. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The woman, identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by the Minnesota Star Tribune, the mother of a 6-year-old, was shot on a residential street Wednesday morning, Jan. 7, a few blocks from her home as she was trying to leave the protest as ICE arrived, according to news reports, amid a surge in federal agents to the state amid a widening federaul fraud case.

Trump has spent months badmouthing the Minnesota Somali community even though a multi-million-dollar fraud investigation involving state charities is now years old, but a right-wing influencer resurfaced the old news in recent videos showing himself at day care centers that were closed and trying to use them as examples of newer fraud cases.

Trump then directed some 2,000 federal agents to Minnesota last week in a federal immigration crackdown on the state, even though most of the Somalis in Minnesota are American citizens.

In a Truth Social post hours after the incident, Trump claimed, “The woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.”

“Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital,” Trump continued, before blaming the “Radical Left Movement” for the woman’s death.

The internet erupted in disbelief with many users contending Good was flat-out “murdered” as video from the scene clearly shows an agent moving toward the front of her SUV as she was trying to drive away then clearly firing directly at her through the driver’s side window, killing her.

“That was not self defense, he was trying to open her door and she was trying to drive off. She was defending herself against him,” Gracious Soul said on Instagram, referring to Trump and Noem’s falsehoods.

“The guy didn’t get ran over. What are you talking about him being at the hospital. There’s video footage of the guy just walking away like nothing happened and like he didn’t just kill someone,” another Instagram user pointed out.

“More bullshit from the liar in chief. What else would you expect from a person with no sense of empathy? Your country is in a shit hole filled with agent orange,” said another on Threads.

Then viewers grabbed one snippet from the video, slowed it down and discovered something shocking.

“This is the clearest video I’ve seeen proving this was cold blooded murder. He was in zero danger and leaned in to fire the first shot,” said one viewer.

“He’s got his phone in his hand recording her? How threatened could he have felt?” observed another.

“Look at the tires! She has the wheel turned as far away from the officers as possible and he could’ve stepped out of the way,” yet another added.

Another disturbing video clip shows a DHS officer appearing to destroy a memorial created for Good.

Noem also tried to claim the agent was acting in self-defense. She said the agents were on the street after getting stuck in the snow, but the street was clear and they were driving up the street when they stopped and got out of their truck, CNBC reported.

“They were attempting to push out their vehicle and a woman attacked them, and those surrounding them, and attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle,” Noem insisted, according to CNBC. It’s as if she doesn’t realize how many videos there are of the shooting and how it unfolded.

Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, former Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate during the 2024 presidential election, also took to social media sadly saying he’s “angry.”

Tim Walz: "What we're seeing is the consequences of governance designed to generate fear, headlines, and conflict. It's governing by reality today and today that recklessness cost someone their life. I've reached out to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and I'm waiting to hear back …… pic.twitter.com/LTTRfhMmqZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2026

“We’ve been warning for weeks that the Trump administration’s dangerous sensationalized operations are a threat to our public safety, that someone was going to get hurt,” Walz said.

“What we’re seeing is the consequences of governance designed to generate fear, headlines, and conflict. It’s governing by reality TV and today that recklessness cost someone their life,” he added.

In an earlier post Walz reposted Homeland Security’s explanation for the shooting which claimed “rioters began blocking ICE officers and that one of those rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.”

Walz called out the falsehoods saying he has seen the videos.

“Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice,” he stated.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was even more blunt. During a press conference on the killing of Good, Frey said he had a message for ICE.

“Get the f-ck out of Minneapolis,” Frey spat out