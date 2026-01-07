‘Get the Hell Out’: MAGA Says Trump Found One Last Way to Embarrass MTG on Her Way Out as a Viral Photo Surfaces — But What Came Next Angered Them Even More

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s final days in Congress were always going to be loud — but few expected the exit to unravel the way it did. As she prepared to leave the House, a moment meant to pass quietly instead ignited outrage online, with MAGA allies debating whether President Donald Trump delivered one last slight on her way out while others were angered by the timing of Greene’s exit.

The Georgia politician officially resigned her 14th District seat Monday, Jan. 5 at 11:59 pm, announcing her resignation several months ago after a very public rift with her former ally, Trump.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a hearing with the House Committee on Homeland Security in the Cannon House Office Building on December 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Greene got on the wrong side of Trump after signing a Congressional petition in support of releasing all the Epstein files, something the President was vehemently opposed to until the bitter end when he was essentially forced to sign the Epstein bill mandating the release of all the files into law after the legislation passed both the House and Senate, no doubt blaming Greene in part.

‘Say What!!!’: Karoline Leavitt Just Fumbled the Script While Defending Trump, Lets Something Slip She Can’t Take Back — and Somehow Makes It Worse Seconds Later

MAGA world seems glad to see her go. A photo circulating online and posted by close Trump confidant author and filmmaker Michael Caputo appears to show Greene leaving the House in a freight elevator.

Caputo captioned the photo, “Today, Marjorie Taylor Greene departed the House of Representatives forever. Appropriately, they made her take the freight elevator to the exit. Irrelevance awaits her at the door.”

The post was flooded with laughing memes against Greene. “Two faced back stabbing drama queen good riddance,” one person fumed.

But at least one MAGA supporter wasn’t buying the purported false information.

“Good riddance, but I don’t think this is true. They put padding up when they move furniture to avoid damaging elevators and she’s free to use any elevator she wants, including the ones for the public. They couldn’t ‘make her take’ any elevator, she likely wanted to avoid people,” X user Derek Hunter said in calling out Caputo.

But the viral photo was the least of MAGA’s worry, many were also upset that the 51-year-old Greene stayed on the job just long enough to collect a pension when she turns 62, but why they’re so angry is unclear because she’ll only receive $8,700 a year, according to news reports.

Good riddance, but I don't think this is true. They put padding up when they move furniture to avoid damaging elevators and she's free to use any elevator she wants, including the ones for the public. They couldn't "make her take" any elevator, she likely wanted to avoid people. https://t.co/jBcuOYv3jr — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 6, 2026

Greene will also be eligible to buy medical insurance from the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program if she got her federal insurance as a congresswoman through the Affordable Care Act.

It didn’t matter to this Threads user that she’s getting such a small annual pension.

“SAD-5yrs worked lifetime pension by TAXPAYERS! we have to put in 35-50yrs, think about that GREENE.”

YouTube viewer Dorothy Lucer was also angry and glad to see Greene go. “Good riddance!!!!!!!! You got your money!!!!!

Another agreed, “Lets hope she goes away and never heard from agin.”

Others accused her of making millions through illicit means, “Good riddance! She made her millions from insider trading, like so many of them!”

Trump has spent months now calling her “a traitor,” refusing to endorse her for a Senate run this year in her home state, and threatening to “primary her.” Greene has said Trump’s brutal vitriol toward her caused an increase in death threats, not just against her, but her family members, too.

In fact, she mentioned the threats in a parting message to Republicans during a CNN interview Monday, Jan. 5.

She told host Kaitlan Collins that the GOP needs to work with Democrats to “put America first.” Greene also said she’s “tired of the toxic nature of politics” and that the “division is causing us more problems.”

“It isn’t fixing any of our problems. … I would encourage all lawmakers to look within themselves, examine their job title, which is representative, and work together to do good for the American people because of the American people that elects them, the American people that pay taxes, that pay for our government, and it’s the American people that they swear an oath to serve,” she pontificated.

Still not a fan of MTG.

We all know who she is.



But it is INSANE to me that she, one of trump's loudest supporters, told trump that people were threatening her son after trump publicly targeted her…



… and his response was you brought it on yourself — all because she wanted… pic.twitter.com/UcoWmrcBJH — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 29, 2025

She told Collins, as she’s said before, she has no plans to run for any other office right now, even implying it’s dangerous for her.

“Politics has not been a safe place for me. Today, on my last day in office, we received another death threat on my life,” she continued. “It’s something that I brought up over and over again how many death threats that I’ve had, not only on myself, but also on my family, swatting, pipe bomb threats.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has set a March 10 date for a special election to fill Greene’s seat. The person elected will serve until November’s mid-term election, when voters will select a permanent replacement.