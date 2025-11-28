‘Trying to Deflect’: Trump Targets Black People in Hateful Message and Calls Walz a Slur, Then the Minnesota Governor Made a Demand He Can’t Hide from

President Donald Trump issued a shocking Thanksgiving message, even by his standard, to the nation Thursday through a post on his Truth Social media platform that was filled with hateful accusations and racist rhetoric about Black immigrants and people of color from “third-world” nations.

The message was filled with anything but the traditional holiday spirit Americans have been accustomed to from the leader of the free world.

President Donald Trump participates in a call with U.S. service members from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Thanksgiving Day on November 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

Even the way Trump started the vicious post was just plain stunning.

“A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being ‘Politically Correct,’ and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

‘She’s Going to Crack!’: Karoline Leavitt Charged at Newsom After His Mockery Left Trump Seething — Until One Reporter’s Question Sent Her Spiraling on the Spot

He went on to claim that the millions of immigrants in the United States are all from “failed nations” and include people from “prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels,” which is patently false.

He griped that all these migrants are supported through the U.S. welfare system funded by Americans with “beautiful hearts who do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form.”

The nonsensical post continued as Trump blamed immigrants for “Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc,” which is completely untrue and would even be laughable if the country didn’t just witness one of the largest wealth transfers in the nation’s history when Trump began slashing billions of dollars already approved by Congress to social safety net programs in the U.S. and around the world after first taking office earlier this year.

It’s still unclear where all that funding went, and economists and financial experts still haven’t been able to account for it.

If that wasn’t disheartening enough, Trump then added trillions of dollars to the national debt this summer when Republicans passed his “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the legislation will add $3.4 trillion to the national debt and will cause 10 million Americans to lose their health insurance by 2034, according to NBC News.

But Trump wasn’t done with his malicious Thanksgiving message. He lambasted Minnesota and its small population of refugees from Somalia, falsely claiming they are taking over the state.

“Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone,” he contended, before calling former Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz a nasty slur in the post.

“The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both,” Trump wrote.

While taking questions from reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, he made similar spiteful comments to the ones in his social media post, claiming again that criminal gangs from Somalia are “taking over Minnesota.”

“We have an incompetent governor. A dope. We have a dope governor,” Trump said in lashing out at Walz again.

But he wasn’t done. He took aim at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in the malicious social media post. He accused Omar, who has been a thorn in Trump’s side for years, of entering the U.S. illegally and making fun of her hijab, something Muslim women wear to show religious devotion, modesty, and cultural identity.

” … while the worst ‘Congressman/woman’ in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how “badly” she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc,” Trump nonsensically whined.

For the record, Omar’s family legally immigrated to the United States in 1995 and received asylum after fleeing the civil war in Somalia. The Congresswoman was just 12 when she arrived and became a U.S. citizen in 2000 at the age of 17.

Trump continued hurling insults at Omar in his vicious holiday message and bashing her country of origin.

Social media was furious.

“This THIS is who our President of The United States is. I’m embarrassed,” a Threads user declared.

“The ORANGE TURD is completely f-cking unhinged,” this Threads user proclaimed. “That numbnuts is trying to deflect about his administration letting that shooter stay in the country. This is just like his bullshit narrative about immigrants eating cats and dogs,” another person wrote.

Threads user Gregory Deon Randolph, who goes by the handle Mutha Trucka, summed it up nicely.

“Worst president ever.”

Walz also responded to Trump’s Truth Social post on X, calling for him to “Release the MRI results.” It’s a dig at the president’s recent revelation that he was administered an MRI exam, but has kept any details surrounding it secret.