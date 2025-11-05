‘Nose…Pretty Far Up There’: Pam Bondi Becomes the Butt of Wild Political Skit That Leaves Her Face Covered In… Something —Viewers Can’t Stop Laughing

The politically charged series “South Park” refuses to let up on its visceral digs at President Donald Trump and his administration.

The show’s latest target, former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, is going viral after getting roasted over her feature in a recent episode of the animated comedy show as she investigates Vice President JD Vance.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 23: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi delivers remarks as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an announcement on his Homeland Security Task Force in the State Dining Room of the White House on October 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced the successes of his administration’s task force including the arrests of over 3,000 cartel and foreign terrorist members. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Bondi has long been accused of kissing up to the president during her time as attorney general, and “South Park” didn’t hold back. In the Oct. 31 episode, she’s portrayed as a shameless brownnoser by showing her with Trump’s excrement smeared all across her nose.

The White House becomes haunted after Trump’s latest ballroom construction, and during a meeting about the paranormal chaos, Bondi can be seen praising Trump — until someone abruptly cuts her off.

“We won’t let any harm come to the baby of the greatest president that ever lived,” says Bondi in the episode. “You are without equal sir…”

“Pam, Pam, sorry. You got a little s**t on your nose there,” she’s told in the meeting.

Bondi desperately tries to wipe the brown residue off her nose, but the more she scrubs, the more it spreads — eventually coating her entire face. The mess gets so out of hand that paranormal investigators are called to the White House to examine the mysterious stain. Their findings? The smudge isn’t supernatural at all — it’s Trump’s feces, identified after discovering traces of Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and Taco Bell in the evidence.

“Sometimes there’s a physical manifestation of a spiritual energy,” says the investigator, “A bridge between the spiritual world and ours. In this case, it appears to be some kind of rectal plasm.”

After the investigators find that the plasm is 54 percent Filet-O-Fish and 28 percent Taco Bell, they are indicted for faking data, and the president accuses them of spreading fake news.

“We will continue to indict anyone who says bad stuff about our amazing president,” Bondi says in the episode, with brown residue covering her entire face.

A real picture of Bondi with excrement added to her face in the photo is also shown during the episode, and it went viral.

South Park went hard on Pam Bondi 🤣😭 #SouthPark pic.twitter.com/GpVAkwfYjw — Elizabeth (@alluring_nyc) November 1, 2025

Folks on social media reacted after seeing a clip of the “South Park” episode, and they loved the image of a brown-faced Bondi.

One reader replied, “Best photo of her thus far!” Another joked, “Her nose had to be pretty far up there to get that much on it. Probably because Leavitt was right behind her pushing her face farther in.”

“South Park really nailed Pam Bondi’s likeness,” noted another. “South Park went hard on Pam Bondi,” replied one with laughing-crying emojis.

“Lolll the filet o fish line got me good,” added another.

“South Park” has been mocking the POTUS and the Trump administration for several months, according to USA Today, and the White House did not have good things to say about the show’s Trump trolling. This season has also taken jabs at Donald Trump Jr., deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and first lady Melania Trump.

Spokesperson Taylor Rogers told the outlet, “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”