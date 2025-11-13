‘Better Than Smelling His Full Diaper’: Trump Accused of Covering Up His Odor with Cologne — and Fans Are Crying Laughing After Zooming In

President Donald Trump welcomed a foreign leader to the White House on Nov. 10 — and stunned everyone when he pulled out a gift so unexpected it left staffers wide-eyed.

During an Oval Office photo op, Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and presented him with a bottle of a fragrance from his own signature line.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 10: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in the Oval Office of the White House on November 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. In addition to serving as Ambassador to India, President Trump appointed Gor as Special Envoy to South and Central Asia. Gor previously served as Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel at the White House. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Many couldn’t help but point out the irony, given Trump’s long-rumored hygiene habits, which have been the subject of gossip for years. To make matters worse, he followed the gift with what some viewers called a wildly inappropriate question that instantly changed the tone in the room.

As the two stood in front of the cameras, the 79-year-old presented al-Sharaa with his Victory 47 cologne. After spraying some on himself, he moved to spray the custom scent on al-Sharaa before he could object.

“It’s the best fragrance,” Trump insisted, even as al-Sharaa raised his hands to shield himself from a second attack and brush the scent from his beard. Trump then zeroed in on Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani. “Come here,” he said, spraying each side of al-Shaibani’s face without hesitation.

“Just take that …and put it in,” said Trump after he handed al-Sharaa the bottle. “And then, the other one is for your wife. How many wives?”

Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. (Photos: @AstuteNewsHound/YouTube)

The Syrian president replied that he only has one wife as Trump slapped him on the shoulder and said, “Just one wife? With you guys, you never know. Right? You never know.”

According to TMZ, Trump Victory 47 cologne comes in fragrances for men and women and is named after his 2024 election win, which made him the 47th U.S. president.

It’s unclear exactly what he meant by “you guys,” but a short clip of their interaction was shared on social media, where many accused the president of asserting his dominance over the foreign leader by spraying him with his cologne.

“Trump just marked his territory lol,” one X user joked, comparing the moment to a dog staking its claim. “Hahaha America,” laughed another critic.

“This isn’t just an awkward moment — it’s how Trump wields personal theater as soft power. Every handshake, every quip, every perfume spray is deliberate branding: dominance masked as charm,” agreed another X user.

It’s unclear if there was a hidden message behind Trump’s gift, but many joked it came across as his way of saying, “You stink — here, have some cologne.” Others said Trump did it to mask the stench in the room.

“So they won’t smell Him.”

“Anything better than smelling his full diaper.”

“Trump cologne is just fart spray.”

X users seemed more amused by the unbelievable display. One joked, “Well Trump’s had three official wives on the payroll and who knows how many concubines.”

Another said, “How many wives?? He is so darned unfiltered. Gotta love that man’s humor!” added an Instagram user.

During a Make America Healthy Again summit interview with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vice President JD Vance revealed what he thought of Trump’s remark to the Syrian leader.

“What an amazing question? Amazing comedic timing,” said Vance, according to Newsweek. “There are layers to it, there’s like a meta-humor to it … we’ve got a lot of good humor in the cabinet.”

Newsweek reports that al-Sharaa is a formal Islamist insurgent commander, and Syria and the United States did not have any formal diplomatic relations with the country when it was led by President Bashar Assad.