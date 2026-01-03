‘That Second Child Is Cuttin’ Up’: Serena Williams’ Husband Shares New Family Photo as Fans Zoom In on Which Daughter Runs the Show

Serena Williams may be the most decorated athlete of her generation, but the internet made it clear this week that there’s another standout in her family— and not her and Alex Ohanian’s eldest daughter.

It was their youngest, Adira.

A new family photo of Serena Williams with her husband, Alexia Ohanian, and their two daughters has fans torn over who stole the spotlight. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

To bring in the new year, Williams’ husband shared a polished family portrait featuring the couple and their two daughters.

The Instagram image, which appears to be a candid snapshot instead of a professional photo, was precious. Williams, who glowed in her champagne-colored hair, styled in a braided crown, wore a light pink top paired with black pants or a black skirt.

Ohanian kept it timeless in a black suit and crisp white shirt with the top button open. Olympia, the couple’s poised eldest, shimmered in a baby-blue sequined dress that felt festive and carefully chosen.

Yet, social media users were more drawn to Adira Ohanian, who dressed to match her mother’s champagne-and-black palette. Her animated facial expression, paired with her velvet top and skirt filled with gold and black stars, made her a standout in the family photo.

While Olympia stood calmly and confidently, Adira’s face gave happy and bubbly, which came across as a little mischievous in front of the camera — enough for fans to start assigning personalities within minutes.

“Dee dee smile comes naturally, so adorable. Olympia is growing so fast and beautiful. Just love this family,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “Wow, I didn’t realize the girls were so grown. Where did the time go?”

“The lil one looks like her mom when she was child. Especially the teeth,” a third noted.

Ohanian shared the same image on X, noting it was taken at his sister-in-law Venus Williams’ wedding last month, where she married Danish-Italian model and actor Andrea Preti, in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Late! But Happy New Year!!” Ohanian wrote in the caption. “This shot is from V’s wedding actually, but what a beautiful wedding and let me brag a second about our two perfect little girls AKA elite flower girls.” But it was Adira’s big personality that had fans warning her parents about what’s to come as she grows older.

“Ooooooo that younger one is about to take y’all through there,” said one observer. And one more sealed the moment: “I just know that second child is cuttin’ up over there.”

That response carries more weight considering how cautiously Williams once approached sharing her youngest daughter. After revealing her second pregnancy alongside Ohanian at the 2023 Met Gala, Williams kept Adira largely out of sight following her August 2023 birth, even as fans demanded she give them glimpses of her small child.

It was a familiar approach for the tennis legend: measured, private, and fully on her own timeline.

That changed in October 2024, when Adira made her official debut through her own Instagram account.

The reveal skipped spectacle in favor of everyday moments: sitting in a pink high chair eating fruit, lounging in a sleeper, helping out in the pantry, and standing proudly atop a small white slide in a pink dress.

The caption acknowledged the delay with humor: “Oh hello there- I know it’s been over a year but I’m just getting to this.”

From there, Williams began sharing more, without oversharing. A 2024 Instagram carousel reflecting on her 2024 included scenes of Olympia riding a bike, Adira in a pink tutu, and the entire family dressed in Roman attire.

Beyond the personality reads, both girls are already part of conversations about legacy and money. Olympia receives a $7 weekly allowance tied to chores, something the WYN Beauty owner has openly discussed as a way to teach responsibility and structure. On a much larger scale, both daughters also hold ownership stakes in professional sports teams through trusts established by Ohanian, including Angel City FC of the NWSL and the Los Angeles Golf Club in the TGL.

That arrangement quietly placed Adira in the history books. Through those trusts, she became the youngest known professional sports team owner, surpassing even her sister’s earlier milestone. It’s a technical distinction, but one that adds context to why fans read so much confidence into her presence. And also an honor once held by her big sister.

Williams has spoken candidly about how becoming a mother of two expanded her sense of love, saying her heart simply “got bigger.” As the youngest of five sisters herself, she’s also aware of how birth order shapes family dynamics. Fans now seem convinced they’re watching that play out in real time.

The holiday portrait may have been shared as a family moment, but the reaction told a clearer story. Olympia continues to grow into her role as the composed big sister with her own taste and style. Adira, meanwhile, is already drawing attention without trying.

And judging by social media, people aren’t just watching her grow — they’re already expecting her to lead the way.