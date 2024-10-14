‘The Wait Was Worth It’: Serena Williams Shocks Fans with Rare First Look at Daughter Adira After Being Grilled About Year-Long Absence From Social Media 

After more than a year of anticipation, the world finally caught its first glimpse of Adira, the youngest daughter of four-time Olympic gold medalist Serena Williams and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

Fans have been captivated since the couple revealed they were expecting their second child on the red carpet at the Met Gala celebration in 2023, who arrived in August of that year.

The young toddler’s undeniable cuteness and not only her striking resemblance point to her father, with many noting that her mother’s genes haven’t seemed to break through with either of her daughters.

Tech giant Alexis Ohanian and wife Serena Williams finally share photos of their one-year-old daughter, Adira’s face.(Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

On Sunday, Oct. 13, the 13-month-old’s famous parents’ did a grand reveal of the child’s face on Adira’s official Instagram account, which quickly went viral.

The first post features a series of adorable images, starting with a snapshot of the toddler in a pink high chair eating fruit, and continuing with pictures of Adira lounging in a sleeper and helping out in the pantry.

The sweet carousel of photos ended with a shot of the little one standing on top of a small white slide, dressed in a pink dress. The caption for her first post was simple, “Oh hello there- I know it’s been over a year but I’m just getting to this.”

“So obsessed with you my love,” wrote her mother in the comments.

Adira’s nickname is likely “Gummy Bear,” based on the very simple description in the Instagram account’s bio.

While many gushed about how “cute” the little one was, many assured the young princess that her entrance to the world was right on time, writing, “You did it exactly right, taking your time with this internet thing. Hey!”

Another said, “Oh the wait was worth it. Old or new photos it doesn’t matter. The outfits are slaying baby girl.”

“You sure these aren’t old @olympiaohanian photos!!!???” Alexis joked about the couple’s first daughter, attempting to throw fans off.

Many of the comments talked about how she looks like her older sister, calling her, “Olympia’s twin.”

In response to many who claimed the girls were identical, dad added “@alexisohanian Copy & Paste but you’re absolutely a 1 of 1 amazing little girl.”

Another noted how both girls could be their daddy’s twin, joking, “Serena your gene needs to fight back…. Back to back damn.”

Tennis champion Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian debut their youngest daughter’s Instagram and fans say she looks just like her big sister Olympia and dad. (Photos: Instagram/ @adiraohanian and @alexisohanian)

Others agreed stating,“ Adorable…you look like your Dad!” and “[She] looks more like a papa and her big sister.”

Some say they do see some of Williams’ features, writing “She’s adorable. Yeah she’s a cross between Serena and hubby!”

Adira is now Instagram famous, with over 40,000, followers and like so many other high-profile celebrities, she is only following four accounts: her parents, her aunt, Venus Williams, and her big sister, Olympia, who joined the app in 2017 at just three months old.

That one post garnered nearly 60,000 likes in just three hours.

Many fans thought that the tennis legend would have followed suit and set up Adira’s profile when she was still an infant and have blasted her for making her fans wait so long to share with the world.

Just in months ago, on Aug. 15, the little one’s first birthday, her mom posted stunning images from her maternity photo shoot, taken during her pregnancy in 2023. As she reflected on the year long journey, calling her daughter “a true light” and actually tagged the account — though not posting any pictures.

This makes me so happy pic.twitter.com/2aq5oiQK1G — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 28, 2023

Immediately, fans started to complain about the belly bump pics, demanding to see the princess who has had people’s hearts since it was revealed that Williams’ second child would be a little girl.

“Where is Adira?” one person asked. Another said, “Where is this baby at? I am sitting here just as confused?”

Now that people see her, they seem to be overjoyed with how she munches on berry snacks, her little stripped yellow socks, her baby mohawk and her funny faces.

The new Instagram page might be the portal for all things Adira. The girls’ journeys will be documented, but unlike their famous mom and aunt, don’t expect to see either her or her sister training at a young age to be in any sports — their dad is not having it under the current conditions.