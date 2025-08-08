‘Almost as Tall as You’: Serena Williams’ Latest Photo of Olympia Shocks Fans Who Can’t Believe How Much She’s Grown and How Different She Looks

Champion Serena Williams recently shared vacation photos from a family adventure to Niagara Falls, but fans found themselves doing a double-take over something completely other than the awe-inspiring natural wonder. They were gobsmacked at how much her 7-year-old daughter Olympia has grown up and how her looks are changing.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and 23 Grand Slam singles title winner’s latest Instagram post offered a glimpse of her trip to the iconic waterfall with her daughters, yet it’s the rising third grader who has captured everyone’s attention with her rapidly evolving appearance and striking resemblance to men in her family.

The 43-year-old retired tennis champion has embarked on an ambitious year-long journey to show her daughters fantastic spectacles of the world, a promise she made to her eldest daughter that’s finally coming to fruition.

Their first arrival on Monday, Aug. 4, was at the breathtaking Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada, where Williams posed with both Olympia and nearly 2-year-old Adira, all sporting matching red ponchos from Niagara City Cruises. The family adventure included their beloved dog, creating memorable moments against the backdrop of one of nature’s most spectacular displays.

When Williams posted their up-close waterfall experience on Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 7, with the caption “What can I say, still chasing waterfalls…” – a playful nod to the classic TLC song – fans immediately took notice of how much Olympia has grown.

The comments section quickly filled with observations about the young girl’s changing looks and striking resemblance to her father, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

“Mannnnn she’s growing fast!! Simply Beautiful,” one person wrote, echoing the sentiment of countless followers who’ve watched Olympia grow up in the public eye.

The resemblance to her father didn’t go unnoticed, with another fan commenting, “She looks like her dad,” while someone else added, “Olympia is Alexiss twin, infact she looks just like her Grandfather.”

The family’s adventure represents more than just a vacation — it’s part of Williams’ deliberate effort to expose her daughters to the world’s wonders.

“A year ago I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are a lot of them!” Williams explained in her Aug. 4 Instagram post. “Natural wonders. Man made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all.”

Still, after seeing the big girl with her mom, fans couldn’t help but comment on the mother-daughter bonding experience and Olympia’s growth.

“Awe Olympia is getting so big,” someone noted, while another offered a more detailed observation: “Wow! Miss Olympia is almost as tall as you! She’s a wonderful combination of Mum and Dad, beautiful princess. It’s so wonderful how you share the world with her, teaching and learning. Good for you, Mrs. Ohanian.”

Williams’ ambitious travel plan reflects her commitment to giving her daughters experiences most kids only dream of. While Niagara Falls isn’t one of the official Seven Wonders of the World — only the Great Pyramids of Giza remain from that list — it’s often listed among the Seven Natural Wonders of North America, alongside Yellowstone National Park and the Grand Canyon.

Olympia’s upbringing blends privilege, diversity, and intentional parenting. As a biracial child of wealth and fame, she’s having a rare childhood. Her parents recognize the weight of that. Ohanian recently shared how Olympia has shifted his perspective, especially around women’s sports and the importance of representation.

The tech entrepreneur has spoken about how his daughter’s innocent observations during their Sunday golf outings revealed powerful truths about representation and opportunity. Through Olympia’s eyes, golf isn’t just for girls— she assumes all the older men at the driving range are simply fathers waiting to pick up their daughters who play golf.

Beyond world travel, Williams and Ohanian are instilling practical life skills in their eldest daughter.

Olympia receives a $7 weekly allowance for completing chores like feeding the dog and organizing her clothes, with the amount negotiated through a formal contract where Williams served as her daughter’s advocate. This structured approach to financial responsibility reflects their commitment to raising a “functioning adult” despite their wealth.

At just 7 years old, Olympia has already achieved remarkable milestones, becoming the youngest co-owner of professional sports teams including Angel City FC and later joining the ownership group of the Los Angeles Golf Club. These experiences, combined with her parents’ dedication to showing her the world, are preparing her for a future where she can truly take on anything.

As the Williams-Ohanian family continues their wonder-filled journey, fans eagerly await their next destination while watching how quickly their favorite tennis star’s daughter is growing up before their eyes.