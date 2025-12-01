‘Ooh No! You Guys Separating?’: Serena Williams ‘Cryptic’ Love Post Fuels Rumors About Her Marriage Weeks After Stephen A. Smith Drama with Husband

Serena Williams is either madly in love or taking public jabs, either way, social media users are connecting the dots back to her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Weeks after she and the Reddit co-founder privately celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Nov. 16, her followers discovered a cryptic post Williams shared about matters of the heart.

Fans are now torn on whether Williams was quoting a book or quietly revealing the unknown about her marriage of eight years.

In a Nov. 26 X post, the tennis phenom shared, “I don’t know who needs to hear this but: Love shows up. If someone loves you they show you in many ways. Small ways, big ways, average ways but they show up. They answer. They are there when you need them.”

The sentiment resonated with some who tweeted reactions like, “This, Serena. Exactly this” and “Facts. We all need this kind of love in our lives.”

However, without context for the tweet’s inspiration, Williams’ followers did not resist the opportunity to speculate about the state of her relationship.

“This feels….. cryptic????” an X user commented. For better or worse, several people were convinced that Ohanian was the problem. One such person tweeted, “Her husband must have gotten her angry.” A second user wrote, “Serena’s husband, what have you done to our GOAT?? Apologize quickly!!”

For others, Williams’ tweet is a breadcrumb undoubtedly marking the soft launch of a breakup. “Ooh No! Are you guys separating?” a fan wondered. Someone who believed the marriage was in ruins remarked, “Another one bites the dust.”

Another one bites the dust… https://t.co/PYvLzqAWov — Janel (@JanelGabby) November 29, 2025

The world-class athlete and Ohanian rarely offer insight into their marriage, though they both regularly share moments with their daughters, Olympia and Adira, online.

Williams and her husband appeared unconcerned about the discourse when they attended the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix. The 23-time Grand Slam winner posted a clip and a photo of them at the event in her Dec. 1 Instagram Story.

According to one supporter, negative theories about the union seemed unrealistic. The individual commented, “Her man was just getting in Stephen A Smith’s a— behind her on national television so I’m not sure why folks are hoping this is shade to her husband. Y’all be too eager for people’s relationships to fall apart.”

On more than one occasion, the venture capitalist has flexed his bravado to defend his wife and their marriage.

One of the most talked-about moments is when he responded to Stephen A. Smith’s displeasure that Williams participated in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” performance at the 2025 Super Bowl — the cameo was widely perceived as a slight to her ex-boyfriend Drake, who inspired the diss track.

Ohanian confronted the ESPN mouthpiece when he joined an episode of “First Take” months later in October — Smith appeared virtually for the taping. In a nuanced way, the tech-savvy founder told Smith, an unmarried man, to stay in his lane.

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, confronted Stephen A. Smith over the comments he made about Serena dancing with Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/x8E6NCQ70K — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 12, 2025

Three years earlier, the businessman took a swipe at Drake, whom Williams dated briefly a decade ago.

The Canadian rapper targeted Ohanian when he rapped, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi,” in the song “Middle of the Ocean.”

The family man clapped back in a tweet flexed his “relentless wins” and pride in being “the best groupie for my wife & daughter.” Like Smith, Drake has yet to take a trip down the aisle.