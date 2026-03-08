‘She Actually Looks Stunning’: Serena Williams Stuns In See-Through Slip Dress, Flaunts Dramatic New Look That Sends the Internet Into a Frenzy

Serena Williams knows exactly how to serve — on the tennis court and on Instagram.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion who built her legacy blasting aces past stunned opponents is proving her glow-up didn’t end when she stepped away from the court. The tennis icon who redefined excellence in women’s sports is still serving looks, and fans are taking notice.

Serena Williams sparked a social media frenzy after showing off her figure in a pink ombré slip dress in a glowing waterfront photo. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Recently, the mother of two showed off her striking transformation with photos that quickly sparked a social media frenzy. The buzz comes as excitement builds around another milestone: Williams is getting her own Barbie. For fans who watched her dominate tennis for decades, the moment feels fitting. Williams may be retired from competition, but she’s still commanding the spotlight.

In the Instagram photo that sparked the buzz, Williams stood near a body of water wearing a silky ombré slip dress that faded from soft pink into butter yellow against a glowing sunset backdrop.

The design featured a square neckline and thin straps that rested lightly on her shoulders. She styled the look with stacked gold bracelets and layered chain necklaces, while her makeup highlighted glowing skin, shimmering eyeshadow, and glossy lips.

Her blonde hair was parted to the side and styled in loose curls that framed her face.

The caption she shared on Instagram reflected the many roles she balances today.

“Mom, Founder, Entrepreneur, Chef to my kids, Wife and more…” she wrote.

Fans quickly filled the comments with praise. Daily Mail readers weighed in on the sexy look, offering their own takes on the tennis legend’s appearance.

One commenter wrote, “Wow she actually looks stunning!!” while another added, “This woman has never looked better or happier than she does now.”

Not all reactions were purely celebratory. Back on Williams’ Instagram page, some users sparked debate about her appearance.

One commenter wrote, “Mission accomplished! You’re now white,” while another criticized her hairstyle, writing, “The wigs are fryin me please find a gay black man for hair.”

Others pushed back against those critiques, with one supporter responding, “Owwww she’s black again owwwww,” and another declaring, “Yes You are Serving Beauty.”

This conversation about her looking “white” and purposely trying to look lighter has been a headline topic for years. In fact, earlier this year, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, clapped back at critics who had words to say about her complexion.

After seeing the speculation, the Reddit co-founder addressed it directly on social media. “Where are all the comments from idiots who don’t understand how photography lighting works?” he wrote.

When another user challenged his response, Ohanian doubled down in defense of his wife.

Despite the chatter that sometimes follows her posts, Williams has continued embracing fashion as part of her life after professional tennis. Her ventures now stretch across beauty, business, and media, and she regularly shares glimpses of that world through stylized photos.

One particularly striking moment came in November 2025 when Williams posted images wearing a dramatic black lace dress that draped down to her calves.

The see-through design was layered over structured pieces underneath, creating a bold silhouette. She posed against a black-and-white striped wall on a bright red floor splashed with oversized painted lips, creating a visually striking backdrop.

In the photos, Williams leaned into the look with confident poses, running her fingers through her blond hair in one image while glancing at a phone. In another, she leaned into the corner of the wall with one leg lifted, emphasizing the daring outfit.

“Lace me up and lead the way,” she captioned the post.

Still, the recent pink slip dress moment shows that Williams doesn’t need elaborate staging to make waves.

A beautiful setting, polished styling, and her unmistakable confidence were enough to send the internet into a frenzy once again. For someone who spent decades serving power on the court, serving fashion now seems like a natural next act.