‘The Old Serena Is Gone’: Serena Williams’ New Look Has Fans Completely Stunned as New Photos Expose a Jaw-Dropping Before-and-After

Serena Williams’ waist isn’t her only thing that’s shrinking on the tennis star lately.

Outside of being championed for her skills on court, fans also swoon over her athletic build and toned glutes. But in recent months, some have been disappointed, as she lost quite a few pounds after taking weight-loss supplements.

Although she’s loving the benefits, fans aren’t loving the effect it’s had on her physique after zooming in.

Serena Williams leaves fans stunned by her jaw-dropping weight loss in a new photo that highlights her shrinking figure. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

‘Where the Thighs Go?’: Serena Williams’ Gym Pics Go Viral as Fans Zoom In on Her Unrecognizable Appearance

On Feb. 2, Williams shared a photo of her smaller frame as she brushed her teeth in her bathroom, while wearing a gray tank top and grey short shorts. Social media users were stunned by her look after dropping over 30 pounds. To get a better look at her transformation before and after, The Neighborhood Talk posted the image in a side-by-side with the infamous picture of her celebrating a score during her 2019 US Open match against Qiang Wang.

For her victory, Williams wore a black long-sleeve shirt and black shorts, showcasing the thick thighs that help her move around on the tennis court. But that wasn’t her most shocking photo this week.

Serena Williams shows off her incredible weight loss journey pic.twitter.com/M9d5P8NMPo — 𝕬𝖗𝖔𝖜𝖔𝖑𝖔'𝖘 𝖑𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖇𝖔𝖗𝖓🏀 (@Atine30) February 3, 2026

A day later on Tuesday, Feb. 3, the mother of two shared three photos of herself in a rhinestone crop top and a black skirt. Eyes were immediately drawn to her abdomen, which featured her toned abs and a little loose skin.

But when it came to the collage photos, fans begged Williams for that old thing back. One person , “The old Serena is gone..damn.” Another who zoomed in wrote, “Abs galore.”

As impressed as fans were with her abs, it’s not easy for the public to accept this softer, toned-down version of Williams as she embraces motherhood and entrepreneurship after tennis.

“Nooooo put it back on! She was always body goals,” said one person. Another who wasn’t feeling the transformation said, “Bro, wtf is happening!?!?”

Serena Williams flaunts her jaw-dropping weight loss after giving birth to two daughters. (Photos: serenawilliams/Facebook)

“I miss the thickness but do what makes you feel healthy and confident,” said a fifth person.

Apparently being on the medication called Zepbound does make her physically feel better.

Williams explained that following the 2017 birth of her daughter Alexis Ohania Jr. and the 2023 birth of her second daughter, Adira River, she struggled to lose weight. She said she tried doing it the natural route by dieting and exercising. However, nothing she did worked.

Once she was introduced to the idea of weight loss medication, she grappled with the idea because she thought it would be taking a shortcut.

Last August, Williams told People, “I did a lot of research on it. I was like, ‘is this a shortcut? What are the benefits? What are not the benefits?’ I really wanted to dive into it before I just did it.”

Eventually, she came around to it and is loving the benefits.

“I just can do more. I’m more active. My joints don’t hurt as much. I just feel like something as simple as just getting down is a lot easier for me. And I do it a lot faster,” she said. “I feel like I have a lot of energy and it’s great. I just feel pretty good about it.”

Since last summer, fans have been concerned about Williams’ weight loss. She posted a selfie showing off her six-pack, but fans wanted to know where her thick thighs had gone.

It wasn’t until she posted a video of herself shooting hoops at home when they got to see that she still had some weight in the back.