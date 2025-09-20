‘She Doesn’t Look Human’: Madonna’s Big Music Comeback Announcement Backfires After Fans Zoom In on Her Altered Appearance

Since taking the music scene by storm in the 1980s, Madonna has always been a chameleon — constantly evolving her music, style, and image. Throughout her career, her transformations have sparked conversations, earning both praise and outrage. Her latest reinvention is no different.

On Thursday, Sep. 18, the 67-year-old icon announced her return to Warner Records, teasing what may be new music set to release on the label in 2026.

Madonna at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Alongside the comeback announcement, Madonna shared a series of striking new photos. The dreamy photoshoot shows the singer posing in front of a pink wall, wearing a matching pink robe and a slinky nightgown. Her signature blond hair is styled in soft, above-the-shoulder curls, and her makeup gives her a youthful, glowing appearance.

In less than 24 hours, the images — captioned, “Almost 2 decades later – And it Feels like home with Warner Records! Back to music. Back to the Dance Floor. Back to where it all began!“ — have garnered over 50,000 likes and nearly four thousand comments.

While such a sultry comeback would likely be celebrated for any other artist, Madonna’s transformation has left social media buzzing with polarized opinions.

Many followers weighed in with critiques about her appearance, with one commenting, “She doesn’t look like Madonna anymore,” and another writing, “How much work has she had done?” Others even suggested she was copying rock star Courtney Love.

“For a moment there… I thought this was an ad promoting an inflatable doll,” said one snarky follower.

Another added, “How about back to your original beauty and body… this new stuff.” That sentiment was echoed by others.

“I love Madonna but I wish she didn’t change her face so much… she doesn’t even look like her anymore.” “Not a trace of Madonna from her earlier days… the doctors did a good job… grins.” “She is almost 80 years old but looks 26—how is that possible?”

One user criticized what they believed to be over-the-top edits.

“Sorry. I LOVE Madonna, but she looks ridiculous in these pictures. She doesn’t look human—toooooo much filter. Just be yourself, please.”

And another doubted whether the woman in the photos was even Madonna at all.

“That is not Madonna. If it is, then stop with the surgeries. You don’t look real. Age gracefully. We all do.”

Just like her provocative lyrics, Madonna has long relied on boundary-pushing visuals to command headlines and keep both fans and critics on their toes. Last year, she caused a stir online with sensual AI-generated images of herself and Pope Francis, once again igniting outrage.

Madonna shares new AI photos with Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/xrZRZakFCS — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) December 13, 2024

“Madonna still trying to be ‘controversial’ and ‘edgy’ by using a tool that everyone has is pretty hilarious and pathetic,” one person posted on X. “This is creepy as hell,” declared another. Several called out the “disrespect” toward the Catholic Church and the Pope. One particularly harsh post read: “Olddonna is so f**king rude.”

A few days later, she doubled down with a video titled, “Early Christmas Gift to the Pope”, featuring yet another AI-generated image — this time of Madonna dressed as a nun in a teddy, lighting a cigarette for another sister.

Madonna mocks Catholics and the Pope as she shows off a picture of her dressed as a nun in lingerie lighting a cigarette for a nun.



“Early Christmas present for the Pope.” pic.twitter.com/JnsymMlGds — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 16, 2024

The backlash was swift. “Mocking God in the final years of your life… not smart,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “Madonna is trying her old ‘shock’ tactics. Only Sinead O’Connor beat her at this decades ago. Madonna, sit down… just enjoy your 60s—you’re not the ‘it girl’ anymore.”