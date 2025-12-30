‘Babyyyyy That Milkshake Ain’t Spoiled Yet’: Kelis Flaunts Her Knockout Curves In Exotic Bikini Photo Shoot That Has Fans Gasping

It’s been 22 years since Kelis let the world know what her “Milkshake” does to all the boys, and her lyrics still prove to be true all these years later.

The singer’s latest Instagram post has fans in disbelief at her curves at 46.

Kelis flaunts her curves in new Instagram photos. (Pictured: @kelis/Instagram)

On Dec. 29, Kelis blessed her followers with some images of herself at a beach in Kenya, Africa. Her striking beauty and glowing skin seemed mesmerizing to people at first glance.

She wore a multi-colored floral bikini with her hair soaking wet after already spending some time in the water. In the first two pictures, “The Big Short” actress sat up on her knees, glaring at the camera. The last picture, she took herself in selfie fashion, holding the camera up above her head before snapping the photo.

In the caption, Kelis wrote, “Africa has the best Beaches in the world my #1 Diani beach.” She followed that up by recommending one of Kenya’s famed destination spots, just south of Mombasa by sharing another African beach location she adores.

“Seychelles comes in 2nd 2026! See you there don’t forget to bring your body butter,” inviting her fans to check out the lush Seychelles Islands some 1,000 miles east of Diani Beach.

The Shade Room reposted the photo where fans piled on compliments for the former rapper and mom of three.

One person said, “Babyyyyy that milkshake ain’t spoiled yet Kelis still bomb.”

Someone else who felt the same way wrote, “Just forever fine.”

She received more praise on her actual page where two fans said, “She’s still got it,” and “Man I just dropped my phone.”

Kelis’ trip to Diani Beach isn’t just a vacation. A little over a year ago, the mother of three packed her bags and moved from California to Africa, making Kenya her new home.

On Oct. 8, the Harlem native shared a video listing off the pros of her move to Kenya. Outside of the fact that the people there are friendly — according to her — Kelis says that some stuff that is available in America is also in Kenya.

“You can get Uber and Uber Eats. They have Amazon, which is amazing. There’s also movie [theaters], malls, arcades, bowling alleys — literally all of that is here,” she said.

She also gave praise to their affordable health care system and said doing business in Kenya is easy as well.

She ended the video adding that Kenya has “some of the best wildlife – Maasai Mara – in the world.” Maasai Mara is a wildlife national reserve in southwestern Kenya.

In another video, she shared her candid thoughts about the cons of living in Kenya.

“The roads and some of the potholes will literally take out your car,” she said, “They have speed bumps that are in the dark and not marked, so when you hit one, you leave your soul behind you. Also, the drainage system is not working, so when it rains, it floods.”

Other cons she noted was how poor waste management is, how costly shipping and importing is and how going to car dealerships is a nightmare.

She shared more insight in the caption of the video, noting that, “Kenya is still one of the BEST countries on the continent in my opinion. This is my Honest 2cents as an American living here.”

Kelis currently lives on a farm with her three children in Kenya. She has a 16-year-old son, Knight Jones, whom she shares with her ex-husband, rapper Nas. She welcomed her son Shepherd, 10, and daughter Galilee, 5, with her husband Mike Mora, who passed away in 2022 after battling stage 4 stomach cancer.