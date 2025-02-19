‘Going Out With a Bang’: Bill Murray Turns Heads with Mysterious Younger Woman Years After Kelis Dating Rumors Sent Shockwaves Through Hollywood

Bill Murray has not given up on love. The “Ghostbusters” star, who is no stranger to dating younger women, arrived at Chris Rock’s birthday party in New York City with a pretty young thing on his arm. The pair showed up to Crane Club on Sunday, Feb. 16, wearing outfits that leaned on the casual side.

Murray wore light mauve colored pants, a blue shirt with splattered paint on it, and a green denim jacket. His mystery blonde sported black jeans, a green sweater, and a black bubble jacket. It’s unclear if and how long the pair have been dating, but they appeared very comfortable together as they arrived at the party.

The woman’s exact age is unknown, but she clearly appears to be years younger than the 74-year-old television star. An age gap isn’t extremely shocking, seeing as not too long ago, Murray was rumored to be dating 45-year-old “Milkshake” singer Kelis.

Bill Murray Shows Off New Boo Two Years After Dating Kelis, Fans React (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images; @kelis / Instagram)

The “Osmosis Jones” actor and Kelis were first confirmed to be an item back in June of 2023 when he was spotted supporting the artist during her Mighty Hoopla festival set in South London. The romance was short-lived and lasted just about two months before it ended.

The Sun reported that the two began to bond after Kelis’ husband passed away from cancer in March of 2022. The mother-of-three lost her husband Mike Mora to stage four stomach cancer. He was only 37 years old and together they had a son and a daughter.

That type of loss is one Murray could relate to as his second ex-wife Jennifer Butler lost her life to cancer as well in January 2021. The two were married for over a decade before their marriage ended in controversy. Butler accused Murray of cheating on her — even though their relationship started as an affair when Murray was married to his first wife — and Butler accused him of domestic abuse and of having addictions. Together they share four sons Caleb Murray, 32, Jackson Murray, 29, Cooper Murray, 28, and Lincoln Murray, 19.

Bill Murray, 74, arrives to Chris Rock's birthday hand-in-hand with much younger mystery woman after he shocked fans with Kelis, 45, romance https://t.co/bs5HfjES6f — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 17, 2025

Onlookers reacted to the possibility of Murray’s new relationship in the comments of Daily Mail’s report.

Some fans had an optimistic outlook. “Good on you Bill. Have fun with somebody you want to be with and tell everybody who doesn’t like it to just FO,” said one. Another wrote, “Bill’s headed for the big sleep. He’s going out with a bang…several in fact…”

A third person commented, “Love Bill Murry . Talented and extraordinary actor . He’s the last of the good guys . His personal life is his own business.”

Other critics commented with different opinions.

“Oh god, disgusting,” one person said, while another person wrote, “Some women will date anyone that has money.”

Previous to Butler he was married to Margaret Kelly for 15 years before they divorced in 1996. They had two sons Homer Murray, 42 and 39-year-old Luke Murray.