‘Bill Took These?’: Kelis Flaunts Her ‘Milkshake’ In New Bikini Photos, Fans Bring Up Her Rumored Boo Bill Murray

Kelis’ latest post of her toned beach body proves just why all of the boys are obsessed with her yard.

The “Milkshake” singer is currently on vacation in Greece, according to photos and videos on her Instagram page. In one photo, she can be seen posing in a rainbow bikini as she stands on a beach in the water, almost reaching her knees.

Kelis flaunts her curves in new Instagram photos. @kelis/Instagram

She was captured bending down in the second photo while she played in the water. The final video shows the 43-year-old holding her nose before jumping off a yacht into the water.

“I’m a beach bum,” Kelis captioned her post, which attained more than 165,000 likes and over 4,040 commenters as of this writing.

Related: 5 Facts You May Not Know About Kelis

Fans in her comment section seem to be mesmerized by the mother of three and her brick-house physique.

“You’ve been hot forever lmfao.”



“That milkshake will forever bring the boys to the yard.”



“That body lookin incredible.”



While several comments centered around the “Bossy” artist’s thick frame, a few chose to bring up her rumored boo Bill Murray.

The “Ghostbusters” actor was not spotted in any of Kelis’ vacation footage, but there has been tons of chatter about the two dating since a report was released from The U.S. Sun tabloid.

The 72-year-old was already in London filming a movie as she was preparing to perform at the Mighty Hoopla festival. According to the outlet, the two reportedly met in the U.S. but were seen at the same hotel in London. They even took photos backstage that have now been circulating all over social media.

According to the outlet, a source claimed that they’ve been “getting close for a while,” but never confirmed if they are an official couple.

“Bill will be lost in translation if he really had kelis she too fine.”



“Bill took these pictures?”



“Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?”



In response to the inquisitive person, Kelis responded, “Lol no babe , I wouldn’t bother at all.”

The rumors are true. Kelis and Bill Murray are officially dating.. Check out this new picture of the love birds together .. what do y'all think about this??? pic.twitter.com/dGiBOJxpqL — BrandNewHipHop (@BrandN3wHipHop) June 9, 2023

If the rumors are true, this would be Kelis’ first public relationship since the tragic passing of her husband, Mike Mora. The real estate agent passed away on March 14, 2022, following a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. He was 37 years old.

Three months ago marked one year since his death, and Kelis shared her grieving process with fans in a lengthy Instagram message which read, “It’s been exactly a year…”



“That’s crazy to me. I’m a very private person generally, especially when there is a family involved,” she said. “But there is no denying the impact and evolution my husbands passing has on my life.”

Before his death, Kelis and Mora welcomed two children together; a 7-year-old son, Shepherd, and a 2-year-old daughter, Galilee.

The singer also has a 13-year-old son, Knight, whom she shares with her first husband, rapper Nas. The pair officially divorced in 2010 after five years of marriage.

Murray also lost his second ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, suddenly in 2021. Before divorcing in 2008, the two had four children together.