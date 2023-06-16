‘Damn Don’t Let Bill See This’: Fans Flood Kelis’ Timeline with Bill Murray Comments After She Shares a Video of Her ‘Butter’ Body In a Bikini

Kelis’ new video showing off her natural body wasn’t enough to distract fans from flooding her timeline with questions and messages about her rumored romance with actor Bill Murray.

The 43-year-old singer has been documenting her vacation in Greece with photos and videos shared on her Instagram page for the past week. In a recent upload, the “Milkshake” artist showed off her “butter” brown skin in a video while lying on a flat surface outside.

Kelis’ new video derail after fans bring up her rumored boo Bill Murray. (Photo: @kelis/Instagram)

Kelis was seen in a three-toned bikini while she ran her fingers through her honey-blond dreads.

“NATURAL GLOW BODY BUTTER is nourishing , healing , firming and smells divine. Organic and Fortified with Royal jelly . Hand whipped to perfection, creamy , and smooth. Go to bountyandfull.com and order now,” her caption read.

Related: Kelis Flaunts Her ‘Milkshake’ In New Bikini Photos, Fans Bring Up Her Rumored Boo Bill Murray

“Bounty & Full” is an all-natural ingredient moisturizer made by Kelis herself and aimed to help fight “fine lines, eczema, psoriasis, and hyperpigmentation dry skin and dark spots and to even and smooth skin tone,” according to her website.

As of right now, Kelis’ video has attained over 280,000 plays with over 50,000 likes.

“You have a beautiful glow to your skin. you already have a natural glow.”

Instead of focusing on the promotion of her product, several social media users used the video as an opening to troll her about her alleged relationship with the “Ghostbusters” actor.

“Not me looking to see if I see any ghosts…”



“Trust and believe Bill Murray can’t do nothing wit that.”

“Damn don’t let Bill see this.”

“Bill is losing it right now.”

The rumors are true. Kelis and Bill Murray are officially dating.. Check out this new picture of the love birds together .. what do y'all think about this??? pic.twitter.com/dGiBOJxpqL — BrandNewHipHop (@BrandN3wHipHop) June 9, 2023

There were also a few users who penned lengthy messages to remind folks that Kelis and Murray are not obligated to share any information about their personal life with the public.

“Y’all are so messy for mentioning that man under her post!! Leave her be.”



“The jealousy in these comments, lol. Instead of worrying about these rich people, worry about the expired condiments in the door of your refrigerator.”

Rumors about a possible romance between Kelis and Murray, who is 29 years her senior, began to spread after The U.S. Sun released a report stating that the two were dating. Murray was spotted watching her perform at her concert in London earlier this month.

While a source reportedly told the outlet that they have been “getting close for a while,” a romantic relationship was never confirmed.

One year ago, before the rumors of this alleged relationship began, Kelis revealed that her husband of eight years, Mike Mora, tragically passed away from stage 4 stomach cancer. He was 37.

Before his death, the former couple shared two children together; a 7-year-old son Shepherd and a 2-year-old daughter Galilee.

Kelis also has an older son, 13-year-old Knight, whom she shares with her first husband, rapper Nas. The two married in 2005 but divorced five years later.

As for Murray, he lost his second ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, in 2021. The two divorced in 2008, but not before having four kids together. It appears that losing their longtime partners is what drew Murray and Kelis to each other.

“But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them,” according to the outlet. “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Kelis failed to confirm or deny the rumors when fans pressed her for answers, but that doesn’t mean that she and Murray are not a thing.