‘Turned Out to Be Spectacular’: Bill Murray Finally Addresses Kelis Dating Rumors Nearly Two Years After Their Meetup In London

Bill Murray finally set the record straight about his rumored romance with R&B singer Kelis. During an interview on “Sway in the Morning” while promoting his new film “Riff Raff,” the 72-year-old actor admitted that while the speculation boosted his reputation, it wasn’t true.

Murray expressed that while the dating rumors gave him “cool points,” they were unfortunately not true.

Bill Murray denies dating Kelis but implies that he is open to dating in the future. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images; @kelis / Instagram)

Murray admitted with a touch of humor, “I was fascinated. I met this girl named Kelis… I got great press that I was dating her, which really like raised my cred a lot.”

Murray shared that his fascination with Kelis began with her collaboration with Ol’ Dirty Bastard on the hit “Got Your Money,” where she famously sang the chorus.

“That song just kills me,” he said. “I love that video. I watched [it]. I kept going, ‘That’s the silliest thing. Well, how did I miss that when it came out in the first place.’ It’s so crazy and I’m going, ‘Who is the girl with the red hair?’ and it was Kelis.”

The “Groundhog Day” actor explained that he “just had to meet her sometime,” adding that she “turned out to be spectacular.” Murray also mentioned that he had spoken with her recently, sharing that she had purchased land in Kenya and started a farm there.

Kelis, 43, has also addressed the rumors directly. When a user commented on her Instagram post asking, “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?” the singer simply responded, “lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”

The rumors gained traction after The Sun claimed in June 2023 that Kelis was seeing the “Ghostbusters” star, just over a year after she lost her husband Mike Mora to stomach cancer.

The two linked after he was spotted watching Kelis’ performance at the Mighty Hoopla music festival in London that year.

When Gossip of the City posted the Sway clip on its Instagram, shared the Sway clip on Instagram, fans were divided on whether they believed his denial.

“Kelis is somewhere eating dragon fruit and drinking water wondering HOW THE HELL HER MILKSHAKE get in it!!” one commenter wrote.

Another was more supportive: “Told y’all they were just friends! He answered so classy.”

Some remained skeptical of Murray’s denial.

“This girl.. now I know you lying trying to downplay it. Your honour, he’s guilty,” wrote one user, while another claimed, “He lying! I saw pics.”

Others speculated about the nature of their connection, “Maybe she found him as a friend after her husband’s death, older people are wise,” and some appreciated Kelis’ approach to the rumors, “I love that she never even addressed that mess.”

In August 2023, The Sun reported that the rumored relationship had ended.

According to their alleged sources, “Kelis and Bill were — and still are — very fond of each other but things just ran their course. They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways. They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives.”

Their sources suggested that “Whatever brought them together, they are both single and having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Despite the almost two-year claim, the “SNL” alum is firm about not being with the “Caught Out There” singer.

When host Sway directly asked, “So you weren’t dating?” Murray said flatly, “No,” as he slowly shook his head with a disappointing facial expression.

Murray then joke about the possibility of him and Kelis getting together, “But you know … one of us could be on the rebound any second.”

Adding with a mischievous quip, “She might need a plow man.”

The comment might have raised questions. However, that might not matter.

It seems that if this was the case, he has move on. Murray is alleged to be currently dating another woman. A few weeks ago, he spotted with a much younger date when he arrived at Chris Rock’s birthday party in New York City.

Kelis has not commented on the allegations since.