‘Absolutely No Brains’: Trump Begins Wandering Mid-Speech, Ignores Every Cue to Pull Back — Then Says Something So Out of Pocket Everyone Knows He’s Gone Too Far

President Donald Trump entered a high-stakes meeting appearing to settle into a serious tone — then began wandering mid-speech, drifting from the matter at hand as familiar grievances crept in and the moment quietly slipped out of his control, leaving onlookers watching as he talked straight through cues that something was going wrong.

Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spent more than three hours in talks Sunday on ending the war with Russia — before veering off script to relitigate the 2020 election, praise his relationship with President Vladimir Putin, and undercut the seriousness of the discussion in real time.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following their meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on December 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“We went through the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax together,” Trump said of Putin, referring to investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed,” Trump said, as Zelensky raised an eyebrow. Trump then added, “It sounds a little strange,” to which Zelensky smiled, nodded, and replied dryly, “Yeah.”

Trump told reporters that he had already made similar comments privately. “I was explaining to the president [Zelensky], President Putin was very generous in his feeling toward Ukraine succeeding,” Trump said, glossing over the fact that Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

At several points, Zelensky appeared to struggle to conceal his disbelief. As Trump continued revisiting his claims about election interference and his rapport with Putin, Zelensky twiddled his thumbs, rolled his eyes, and shifted his feet behind the podium. When Trump repeated his suggestion that Putin’s intentions were misunderstood, Zelensky let out an incredulous laugh.

The meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort came amid renewed U.S.-led diplomatic efforts and just a day after Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones, killing at least one person in Ukraine’s capital and injuring 27 others.

Both leaders said progress had been made, Trump’s drift became unmistakable when he abruptly steered the discussion toward the 2020 election, asserting—without any clear connection to the matter at hand.

“Because I’ve said and no one’s disputed, if the election weren’t rigged and stolen, 2020, you wouldn’t’ve had this war, would’ve never happened,” suggesting the 4-year gap between his first and second terms had caused the conflict.

On social media, the focus wasn’t policy or timelines but the sheer dissonance of the scene. Trump airing out personal grievances and praising his relationship with Putin while Zelensky — the leader of the country Trump claims to support — stood beside him, visibly stuck in the moment.

Clips spread urging others to watch the body language as Trump kept going completely oblivious to the impact of his rant.

“What the hell does that mean?? So he wasn’t elected and a war happened. But if he were elected Putin wouldn’t have wanted Ukraine territory.

All the drugs have made his mind into mush!!! End the war on day one he said!! Now he say he can’t help at all,” said one furious viewer on X.

“This man has absolutely no brains no class. Always living in the past always about him,” fumed one viewer.

Another added, “He just cannot help playing his greatest hits of bs at every opportunity to plump up his self gratifying fragile ego. Absolutely everything has to be about him.”

Asked whether he had set a deadline, Trump demurred.

“I don’t have deadlines,” he said. “You know what my deadline is? Getting the war ended.”

On X, a viral montage posted by Call to Activism highlighted Trump’s past pledges, including: “Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled … And we’ll do it quickly… I will fix that within 24 hours … 100 percent sure.”

Back at Sunday’s press conference, a reporter pressed Trump on what would happen if negotiations collapsed, asking “what happens in a few weeks if things sputter, what are you prepared to do?”

Trump raised both his hands in a palms-up shrug. “They keep fighting, and they keep dying. No good. But if things don’t happen, they keep fighting, and they keep dying. And we don’t want that to happen. He doesn’t want it to happen,” Trump said, pointing toward Zelensky. “President Putin doesn’t want it to happen either.”

The lack of decorum sent viewers over the edge.

“Decorum level negative 5 billion,” said one viewer. Another added, “Zelenskyy’s reaction is in his body language.”

“The President of the United States sounds like an idiot,” said JK while another keenly observed, “Putin doesn’t care if people keep dying. He wants the territories, so he will kill as many as possible to get it.”

Both leaders acknowledged that major obstacles remain, particularly over territory. Russia currently controls about 20% of Ukraine, including most of the Donbas region.

“You know our position,” Zelensky said. “We have to respect our law and our people. We respect the territory which we control.”

Trump acknowledged the difficulty. “Some of that land has been taken,” he said. “Some of that land is maybe up for grabs, but it may be taken over the next period of a number of months.”

Zelensky later said U.S. and Ukrainian teams would meet again next week. European leaders echoed cautious optimism, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praising “good progress” while calling for “ironclad security guarantees from day one,” and French President Emmanuel Macron announcing a meeting in Paris next month to finalize commitments.