‘Is He Sleep?’: Trump Promised a Big Moment as Host — Fans Zoomed In and Say the Real Moment Wasn’t What He Planned

Donald Trump fell asleep during his televised gig hosting the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors. Cameras caught the president in 4K as he sat peacefully with his eyes closed despite the blaring speakers that filled the auditorium.

Unfortunately for Trump, clips of his winks of rest were being circulated online just one day after the Dec. 2 ceremony broadcast.

The 79-year-old eagerly encouraged everyone to tune in to the show, claiming that the center’s board — which installed him as their chairman in February — requested he handle hosting duties.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

‘Oh Man’: Newsom’s Allies Go for the Jugular, Turn Trump’s Kennedy Center Moment Into a Brutal Takedown — and It’s the Ending That Will Piss Him Off

“Tell me what you think of my ‘Master of Ceremony’ abilities,” he wrote in a Truth Social post. The political character even went as far as to tease, “If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make ‘hosting’ a full time job?”

This month, the commander-in-chief added his golden imprint to the venue when the board voted to change its name to The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. But not even a room full of music and entertainment icons, let alone the opportunity for him to tap into his showman repertoire, could keep Trump awake.

Cameras cut to his face to show “Sleepy Don” with his eyes closed yet again. Those who took notice of his lapse of consciousness showed no mercy. “Is he sleep,” asked one person. An IG Threads user wrote, “He even finds himself boring.” “Seriously? Does he fall asleep off and on all day?” Another user wondered.

A third person found the silver lining in Trump catching up on his rest, even at the most inopportune of times. That individual remarked, “I’m to the point of let him sleep. At least we don’t have to hear his voice that way.”

Many jokingly warned someone in the room to “Check for a pulse,” while another said, “They can’t find enough speed to keep him awake? Ugh. Ronny is really slacking off.”

Several others shared grim reactions to the seconds-long clip. One such comment reads, “Now that’s hysterically hilarious!” In recent months, “The Apprentice” star has been caught sleeping on the job, even when the room is full of colleagues, reporters, and cameramen gathered for his big announcements.

His foes, like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, nicknamed him “Dozy Don,” “The Noddfather,” and “Don Snoreleone” because of his recurring struggle to remain alert. His administration views the obvious differently, despite millions having witnessed his long blinks turn into several moments with his eyes shut.

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles told Vanity Fair, “He’s not asleep. He’s got his eyes closed, and his head leaned back … and, you know, he’s fine.” Critics could not resist pointing out the fact that Trump relentlessly mocks his predecessor, Joe Biden, for doing the same thing.

A detractor harped, “They’re lying and making excuses for Sleepy Donald like the American people can’t see for themselves what’s going on. What did the Republicans expect when they voted for an 80 year old man with dementia?”

A second person snarked, “They will deny anything. If someone had a recording of Trump snoring they would still say he wasn’t asleep. So what does he look like asleep, eyes wide open?”

1) “Sleepy Joe”, the MAGA said. Trump falls asleep and snores at the pope’s funeral. But let’s see more evidence of Sleepy Don next⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aCP8phvGxP — 🇺🇦Radio Free NAFO Jack’s House (@FluteMagician) April 26, 2025

Still, voters’ demands that the 25th amendment be invoked have fallen on deaf ears, even with growing speculation about the president’s declining health.