‘Just Be Bald Already’: Sylvester Stallone Shocks Fans After Arriving with a Cane — but His ‘Melting’ Hairpiece Sets the Internet on Fire

Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone is in the hot seat after his photo-op with the president was overshadowed on social media by the “Tulsa King” star’s unexpected look for the occasion.

Stallone, 79, attended the 48th Kennedy Center Honors event held in Washington, D.C., to receive a special award for their lifetime contributions to the performing arts and American culture.

Action movie icon Sylvester Stallone stepping out in D.C. drew a lot of attention to his gray hair. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Donald Trump, 79, handpicked Stallone, along with Broadway actor Michael Crawford, “I Will Survive” singer Gloria Gaynor, rock band Kiss, and country music legend George Strait to be recognized at this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. They all posted in photos at the Oval Office afte getting their medals.

In images from Sunday’s star-studded gala, Stallone can be seen with a cane on red carpet taking photos. But what was more shocking was something on his head.

The action-movie veteran showed up at the Kennedy Center Opera House in a black tuxedo with a black walking stick accented by a gold handle. His 57-year-old wife, Jennifer Flavin, was by his side.

Some online faultfinders were also fixated on Stallone’s head of silver hair with many assuming the movie star, now the same age as Trump, was using a toupee, wig, or elaborate cover for what might be thinning underneath.

“Just be bald already,” one social media user posted on Threads after seeing the photos of Stallone in Trump’s office.

A second person on the app joked, “That hairline is staggeringly natural.” Similarly, someone touched on a hot-button medical service debate by sarcastically wondering, “Does a bad toupee count as gender affirming care?”

Once the floodgates opened, the roasts only got more brutal, with one commenter cracking, “His face is as rocky as his career — looking like a cobblestone wearing a wig.”

Another critic went all in, adding, “That is absolutely the WORST toupee in the history of fake hair! And I’m including Powdered Wigs in that judgement,” added another critic of Stallone’s hairstyle.

The “Creed” star was further dragged for his D.C. appearance when a poster exclaimed, “He’s like a bad wax fixture of himself that’s melting.”

Stallone rose to prominence in the 1980s as one of the leading men of the action film genre with a full head of dark hair. The face of the “Rambo” movie series made his debut as a silver fox in January 2020.

“Sometimes I wake up [and] I feel like doing nothing. Just relaxing. Just very true. If anyone says different, they’re lying – it’s human nature,” Stallone wrote in his Facebook caption for a selfie video he uploaded to encourage his legion of fans around the world.

The filmmaker continued, “Then you roll over, get a little mad at yourself, and realize to get anywhere you’ve got to make a deposit in the GOAL BANK. So, I’ll go back to my favorite phrase and do it!! #KeepPunching.”

Stallone spoke about going with his natural hair color during a sit-down with fellow motion picture icon Al Pacino for the filming of “The Family Stallone” reality show, which aired for two seasons from 2023 to 2024.

“How come you got grey hair and I got dark hair?” Pacino, 85, asked Stallone, as the father of five children attempted to teach the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors recipient how to take a photograph with his cellphone.

Stallone responded, “You really want to get into this? I got so tired of dyeing [my] hair. I said, ‘You know, enough already.” That answer led to a lighthearted exchange where Pacino suggested his friend was calling him out.

“He’s accusing me of dyeing my hair,” a laughing Pacino fired back at his longtime buddy. Stallone quickly jumped in to say, “No, I didn’t say that! I said, moi, me! You’re a natural. Me, I’m unnatural.”

Throughout his seven-decade career, Stallone has built a résumé that includes some of the most successful film franchises of all time. “Rambo,” “Rocky,” “Creed,” and “The Expendables” all heavily featured the New York City native over several movies.

Stallone has added a Kennedy Center Honors medal to his list of entertainment industry accolades. He previously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1984. The former theater usher won a Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe Award for playing Robert “Rocky” Balboa in the original “Creed,” starring Michael B. Jordan.