‘Baby Toe Is Fighting for Its Life’: Nicki Minaj’s ‘Big Foot’ Jab at Megan Thee Stallion Gets Flipped as Fans Zoom In on Her Stuffed Look

Nicki Minaj‘s sudden alignment with MAGA has people in an uproar after the “Super Bass” rapper joined Erika Kirk as a guest at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

Longtime fans are still livid days after the Dec. 21 coming-out soiree in Arizona, where Minaj expressed praise for Donald Trump and support for JD Vance’s rumored plans to enter the 2028 presidential race.

Rapper Nicki Minaj is under fire for her recent support for Donald Trump, as her infamous Barbz fans abandon her. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Girl What Are You Doing?’: Nicki Minaj’s Glazing of Trump In Front of MAGA Crowd Unravels After Slip-Up When She Turns to JD Vance

“Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president, and you have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance, our vice president,” Minaj told attendees.

Her political stance has been a sore spot among his supporters for weeks, and now several from her Barbz fanbase have turned their backs on the Grammy Award-nominated act, trading compliments for harsh scrutiny. In particular, many of the angered social media users focused solely on Minaj’s appearance at the event.

In official photos of Minaj on stage with Kirk, the “Pink Friday” hitmaker wore a maroon mini dress with a turtleneck and short sleeves paired with pointed closed-toe heels in the same color family.

Her glam team opted for a vampy makeup look, complete with a matching lip color, winged eyeliner, and a long, straight, jet-black wig parted down the middle. In an effort to say something nice, an X user tweeted, “Well at least she looks good asf.”

biggie minaj let your BIG FOOT breathe oh my lord 😟😟 pic.twitter.com/NPmnGzIasC — neffy (@neffyswrld) December 22, 2025

One of Minaj’s Barbz was prepared for an onslaught of hateful comments when they quipped, “Various fan bases are about to get into their photoshopping phase just to make look bad cos their favs can’t pop out looking fly and cute like this.”

At first, the jabs took a predictable route, with people calling Minaj out directly. One person’s response states, “It’s because she used 2 acres of hair to cover that botched body.” Similarly, a fourth X user wrote, “Move the bundle so we can see that church lady arms.”

The non-constructive remarks continued when others zoomed in to take a closer look at Minaj’s feet. A person was tickled by the sight of her pinky toe pressed against the side of the shoe. They commented, “Nick’s baby toe is fighting for its life.”

“Biggie minaj let your BIG FOOT breathe oh my lord,” said another heckler as close-up images of her shoes made it impossible to ignore the way her foot swelled over the tops of the see-through parts of the heel. Another said, “Has been Nicki Minaj just shot herself in both feet?”

Emphasis on the size of her feet, though, was a callback to Minaj’s diss track “Big Foot,” aimed at Megan Thee Stallion. The single’s artwork depicted Minaj’s petite foot in a pink stiletto boot stepping on an oversized human footprint. In her lyrics, she alluded to Megan being shot in the foot — a 2020 case involving singer Tory Lanez.

Nicki Minaj: “For young men, don’t be Newscum (Gavin Newsom) .. Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president…” pic.twitter.com/vbkGpIfe5e — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 21, 2025

The ladies traded lyrical slights, with the Houston hottie seemingly targeting the hip-hop superstar on her record “HISS.” Megan seemingly struck a nerve when she rapped, “These h–s don’t be mad at Megan, these h–s mad at Megan’s Law.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom reenergized the row amongst the ladies’ fan bases when he pitched a haymaker at Minaj and Trump with a reference to Megan’s Law. The “Beez in the Trap” lyricist warned that she was willing to get just as petty amid the digital drama.