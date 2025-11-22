‘Embarrassing’: Nicki Minaj Warned Trump Will ‘Throw Her to the Wolves’ After Using Her to Legitimize His False Claims During U.N. Speech

Nicki Minaj‘s popping up at a U.N. panel this week blindsided fans — but the real shock is her sudden coziness with Donald Trump, a shift that has folks wondering what she’s gotten herself into.

The White House arranged for the “Anaconda” rapper to appear with U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz to discuss the strife in Nigeria. Experts note multiple communities are suffering, but Minaj focused solely on Christians — a stance that mirrors Trump’s talking points.

Nicki Minaj dragged for her support of Donald Trump during her United Nations speech. (Photos: @nickiminaj/Instagram, Win McNamee/Getty Images)

‘Stupid Mfs’: Cardi B’s Fiery Message After Trump’s Pre-Thanksgiving Announcement Sparks Outrage and Chaos Across the Internet

The Trinidadian’s steady stream of social-media posts about Nigeria led to her U.N. invite on Nov. 18. PBS reports Trump oversimplified the crisis, while experts say it’s more complex. In her speech, Minaj praised Trump for his alleged efforts “to combat extremism and protect people’s natural right to freedom of religion.”

“Music has taken me around the globe,” she stated during her speech, per the Daily Mail. “I have seen how people no matter their language, culture or religion, come alive when they hear a song that touches their soul. Religious freedom means we all can sing our faith regardless of who we are, where we live and what we believe. But today, faith is under attack in way too many places.”

“In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted,” she added. “Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart… simply because of how they pray.”

Fans were thrown seeing the “Do We Have a Problem?” star hype Trump like a white savior, saying “How embarrassing” her appearance was. Even ABS readers questioned whether the 42-year-old was getting manipulated in real time.

"I would like to thank @POTUS for prioritizing this issue and for his leadership on the global stage in calling for urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria." – @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/gi8bLtF1Qt — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 18, 2025

“Nikki — blink twice if you’re ok,” wrote one reader. “She’s so being used,” echoed another.

A third asked, “Is she from Trinidad talking about New Yorker?”

Some readers were surprised that Minaj was an advocate for Christians in the first place, but others warned her to speak on what she knows.

One reader bluntly stated, “Nicki, bye … Stay out of our country’s government. From a Nigerian. You could have said something way before Trump was here. It’s been happening way before now. Such a suck up to this terrible administration, too,” they wrote.

Another individual shared a gif of Daffy Duck tap dancing with the caption, “She don’t even know what the hell is going on.”

Ambassador, I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude. I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know.



The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We’ve been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose. 🎀 https://t.co/Mdh0nBWwm1 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 17, 2025

Minaj’s recent online exchanges with Trump have drawn growing concern, with many questioning why the “Pink Friday” star keeps edging closer to such a polarizing figure.

Activist Tamika Mallory blasted Minaj’s alignment, warning that “there are consequences” and claiming Trump’s sudden focus on Nigeria is tied to “somebody he knows wanting something” from the region. She argued he would “invade Nigeria, exploit the people for their own benefit — and they’ll throw Nicki Minaj to the wolves because they couldn’t care less about that sista’.”

“There are consequences to aligning yourself with Donald Trump and his policies and his evil ways,” Mallory continued. “The unfortunate part is there will forever be a stain associated with this moment that this sister will have to walk with.”

The Women’s March co-president then brought up Trump’s past, pointing to his alleged history of “using black people and black culture to harm black people here and abroad.”

“Maybe she doesn’t have anybody around her to inform her but history tells what’s going to happen,” Mallory added.

Earlier this month, Minaj thanked Trump for a Truth Social post about “atrocities” in northeastern Nigeria, with Trump deeming Africa’s most populous nation a “country of particular concern” as the radical group Boko Haram’s raids and kidnappings continue.

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other,” Minaj wrote on X.

Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God.



No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.



Numerous countries all… pic.twitter.com/2M5sPiviQu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 1, 2025

Days later, she chimed in again after noticing the viral “Beez in the Trap X What’s Up?” mashup used in a White House video of Trump and Melania. The DJ Auxlord trend had just blown up across TikTok after TikTok boosted the August 2025 mashup in October, drawing in Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Lopez, and even Trump’s granddaughter Kai.

Minaj raised eyebrows that same month after she publicly thanked Trump for posting flattering photos of her, while taking a swipe at former vice president Kamala Harris.

For critics, each new interaction only deepened the concern: Minaj may see these moments as harmless engagement — but others fear she’s walking into a political trap she won’t be able to back out of.