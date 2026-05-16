‘She Is Scared’: ‘The View’ Erupts Over Nicki Minaj MAGA Explanation— Then Sunny Hostin Drops the Accusations That Broke the Internet

For years, Nicki Minaj flirted with controversy online, dropping political hints here and there while confusing fans who remembered her once cozying up to Democrats and even praising former President Barack Obama.

But after months of increasingly vocal support for President Donald Trump, the conversation finally exploded onto daytime television when the ladies of “The View” openly dissected what they believe pushed the “Super Bass” rapper fully into MAGA territory.

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar get testy with Sunny Hostin on an episode of “The View.” Photo credit: YouTube / The View

The heated discussion came after Minaj sat down with Time magazine and detailed her political evolution, explaining that disappointment with Democrats, frustration with celebrity political pressure, and admiration for Trump’s larger-than-life persona all played a role in her transformation.

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“Nicki Minaj just sat down with Time magazine and talked about why she went public about going MAGA and appeared on stage with him back in January,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg said during the May 14 broadcast.

NICKI MINAJ SPEAKS OUT ON WHY SHE SUPPORTS TRUMP: 'The View' co-hosts react to the rapper explaining to 'Time' why she went public about going MAGA, and ultimately appearing on stage with Pres. Trump in January. pic.twitter.com/nmXSDAwoZW — The View (@TheView) May 14, 2026

Goldberg then summarized Minaj’s reasoning, saying the rapper blamed figures like Obama and California Gov. Gavin Newsom for her growing disillusionment while also insisting Trump represented “his own vibe.”

But the panel quickly made clear they believed the explanation ran much deeper.

“I don’t believe that it’s about what the Democrats are doing because I think it’s personal with her,” co-host Joy Behar said before bringing up Minaj’s infamous 2021 vaccine controversy involving her cousin’s friend in Trinidad.

Then Sunny Hostin took things even further, directly tying Minaj’s MAGA embrace to legal troubles surrounding her family.

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“After she appeared with Trump, she made headlines because she announced that her United States citizenship paperwork was finally being finalized,” Hostin said before mentioning speculation surrounding possible pardon hopes connected to Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, and her brother, who is currently incarcerated after being convicted of sexual assault of his 11-year-old stepdaughter. Neither Petty nor Minaj’s brother was convicted of a federal crime.

Hostin bluntly concluded: “I would suspect, perhaps the reason that she has gone MAGA is for personal.”

Co-host Sarah Haines focused on Minaj’s comments defending Trump’s claims about the 2020 election, reading aloud the rapper’s statement that she believed Trump had “done his due diligence” regarding election fraud accusations.

The segment only intensified online debate surrounding Minaj’s recent political pivot, which has become one of the entertainment industry’s most polarizing storylines.

The rapper officially stunned fans earlier this year after appearing beside Trump during the launch of his “Trump Accounts” initiative before declaring herself “probably the President’s No. 1 fan.” Her support only became louder afterward through MAGA-friendly posts, appearances with conservative figures, and interviews praising Trump’s administration.

Minaj also drew headlines after sitting down with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk at AmericaFest, where she gushed over Trump and Vice President JD Vance while awkwardly referring to Vance as an “assassin” before immediately regretting the phrasing.

In her lengthy Time interview, Minaj insisted her political shift was gradual. She said backlash over her vaccine comments, repeated swatting incidents at her California mansion, disappointment with Newsom’s office, and feeling unsupported by Democrats all contributed to her decision to publicly align herself with Trump.

She also admitted she had quietly supported Trump for years but feared backlash from the music industry.

“It’s been ingrained in everyone’s brain in the music business that we are supposed to be a Democratic family,” Minaj said in the interview.

As clips from “The View” spread online, X users immediately split into opposing camps.

“They lighting Nicki a— up i’m so happy, yes bring awareness of her husband and brother on national tv,” one person wrote.

One person reminded everyone that she once cozied up to Barack Obama, posting an old tweet to the 44th president.

My brothers keeper was for Meek Mill dummy — Harajuku Louie (@21Lueslaughter) May 14, 2026

“Nicki wanted that Pardon from Obama and he DENIED her. She been hurt ever since. all because the democrats wont release a rapist sibling of hers from prison. Keep him locked up forever,” an X user posted, while another clarified it was for her other boyfriend, Meek Mill, who was locked up.

“Sunny Clocked her Tea. Nicki Lewinsky aka Omaga Garbaj is down bad,” another user tweeted.

“She’s scared, desperate not to be deported & needs pardons & his personal protection for herself, her man & her brother,” someone else said.

Others defended the rapper fiercely.

“You five ladies aren’t in it with us together. You’re ELITES. You are right though, we can vote for whoever we want. And we did!” one fan fired back.

“I hope yall don’t have any dirty little secrets we can all dig up on every single woman on this show how u spreading lies about Nicki without knowing the real facts I hope Nicki sues EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU… disgusting,” one Barb wrote.

Another added, “Yall ratings are about to tank. Lmfaooo they all will end up jobless before 2027. God doesn’t play about Nicki.”

Still, Goldberg ultimately ended the segment by defending Minaj’s right to support whichever political party she chooses — even while criticizing her reasoning.

“You have the right to vote for who you want to vote for. That’s fine,” Goldberg said. “We’re all in it together.”