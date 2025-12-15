‘All This Over Trump?’: Gavin Newsom Fires a Slick Shot at Nicki Minaj Using Meg Thee Stallion — and Her Clapback Pulls D.L. Hughley Into the Mess

Nicki Minaj is feeling the sting of a veiled strike from California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The rapper has become the most prominent MAGA ally among the hip-hop community, having publicly praised Donald Trump and his administration’s recent threats to intervene in Nigeria on behalf of what he calls persecuted Christians in the West African nation.

She was even invited to speak at the United Nations in support of president’s claims on Nov. 18. Since then, the internet has been buzzing over her political alliance. Among those who have taken notice are Newsom and his social media team.

One of the snapshots of the two men advertised the website for Megan’s Law, federal legislation that lists information and photos of convicted perpetrators of sex crimes. The video was soundtracked by Megan Thee Stallion’s “HISS” record.

The song targets the Houston Hottie’s detractors, seemingly including Minaj, in a line that references Megan’s Law. Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered offender in California for a 1994 attempted rape in New York.

‘LMAO’: Gavin Newsom’s New Post Detonates Online as One Savage Clip Goes Straight for Trump’s Throat and Leaves Miller and Hegseth Scrambling

“Whack them again lmao,” a Newsom supporter wrote. “Bro played Megan knowing she beefin with Nicki lol …I like the pettiness Gavin,” an X user tweeted. Several people shared Petty’s profile disclosing his last registered address and details about his offense.



Minaj fired back with a string of humiliating posts aimed at Newsom, then closed with what many read as a thinly veiled threat. She tweeted, “Oh gavvy Pooh the ppl behind you clearly don’t care about you. I can go a lot deeper. Arch your back Today you get another chance Tmrw no more I’d switch gears You & your entire team. Blessings.” In a later tweet she referred to him as “new scum,” a nickname often used by Trump.

Nicki Minaj has officially thrown her support behind Donald Trump’s administration, praising and quoting them despite how horrible his office has been to Americans.



The 43-year-old illegal immigrant from Trinidad & Tobago also took a jab at Kamala Harris for losing the 2024… pic.twitter.com/mcOORIBwgn — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) November 1, 2025

A fan begged, “Nicki please just delete this app for the love of God.” Another person stated, “Nicki Minaj preaching about protecting kids while married to a registered sex offender and stanning predator-pardoning Trump is peak hypocrisy, girl, sit this one out.”

In a later tweet, the superstar gloated about her power amidst the internet chaos. “They’re ready to make a career politician with everything to lose throw it all away… He can’t see how this will end,” she wrote. One person simply asked, “All this over Trump?”

The digital melee was not off-limits to anyone, leaving room for comedian D.L. Hughley to chime in on the topic. He said, “Nicki Minaj shouldn’t post anything about kids cuz her husband can’t be within 1000 ft of one! It ain’t Gavin Newson it’s Chis Hanson she should be worried about.”

In the comments of the Instagram post, a user wrote, “The downfall of Nikki Minaj was not on my 2025 bingo card but I’m here for it.” A second person commented, “That MAGA check must be enormous! She’s pretty much dissing and big part of her fanbase.”

Minja and Petty have been married since 2019. They are parents to a 5-year-old son publicly known as “Papa Bear.” She has vehemently claimed her husband’s innocence.