‘What Do You Think He was Doing?’: Trump Clutches the Stairs with Both Hands — Then His Ego Kicks In and He Starts Performing for the Cameras

President Donald Trump, 79, cannot escape scrutiny about his health whenever he navigates steps or stairs, a pattern reinforced after recent footage showed him holding onto handrails for dear life.

His simple exit from a helicopter in D.C. has viewers analyzing his every move as he appeared to brace himself for an anticipated fall.

President Donald Trump’ slow descent from Marine One at the White House fuels more questions about his behavior. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

On Dec. 17, Trump was filmed walking down the steps of Marine One after traveling back to the White House from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where he honored fallen U.S. service members and met with their grieving families—a moment later shared by Fox News on its verified Threads account just hours before his televised address to the nation.

Dressed in a dark suit and black overcoat, Trump tightly gripped the railing with both hands as he slowly went down the Marine One stairs.

He was looking down at first, then appeared to perk up once he noticed the cameras. His salute came late — well after the soldier near the steps — before he started across the grass, abruptly stopping to point and wave in the opposite direction from the cameras. When the shot finally widened, it revealed just one man standing near a work truck.

The former “The Apprentice” reality show host’s behavior at the scene led to countless social media users questioning what was really going on with the oldest person ever inaugurated as president of the United States.

“What in the heck is he always pointing at and waving at?!” one person on Threads wondered. A second poster wrote, “At what is he waving, the grass? Just wander off and leave us alone, please.”

A Facebook reader asked, “What do you think he was doing on he sure wasn’t working.”

Another individual reacted to Trump appearing to drift during his stroll across the White House lawn by declaring, “Weird way to walk.” Similarly, someone added, “He can’t even walk straight.”

“The planes are getting smaller, so he only has four steps to struggle down,” suggested an additional Trump detractor. Back in October, news broke that Trump needed to use the so-called “small stairs” to board Air Force One.

Initially, there was speculation that Trump’s team made the shorter staircase available due to possible health issues involving the president. The administration later claimed the decision was made due to “heightened security measures.”

Trump has had problems with the airplanes and airports throughout the year. In June, he stumbled while trying to climb up the steps before quickly catching his balance. Another viral moment happened in August when onlookers noticed a “Watch Your Step” message on the stairs.

That same month, footage of Trump having difficulty walking in a straight line on an Alaskan airport tarmac spread across the internet. The Palm Beach, Florida, resident landed in Anchorage for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but his wandering strut made national headlines.

In October, Air Force One took center stage again. Before entering the plane, Trump was tormented by an umbrella, causing one of his aides to step in and help him close it.

Trump’s carefully entering and exiting the presidential plane could be a sign that the grandfather of eleven is cautious about not taking a tumble in front of the entire world. He recently spoke about needing to avoid plunging to the ground to prevent the inevitable media firestorm a televised plunge would spark.

“Be careful, don’t fall,” Trump told conservative mega-donor Israeli-American Miriam Adelson, at a White House Hanukkah event this week. “When you fall, it’s not good for politics. We had a man that fell a lot. I’ll have my day, I’m sure. The press, they’re waiting. They would love to see Trump trip off the stage.”

If Trump does face-plant one day, his outspoken critics will definitely jump on that moment to highlight the constant concerns about the mental and physical health of the most powerful person on the planet.