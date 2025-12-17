‘We Sure He Doesn’t Drink’: Trump Brags He Brought Notes So He Won’t Forget, Then Breaks Into a Bizarre Word Salad About Himself and Never Reads Them

President Donald Trump once again has people on the internet shaking their heads at one of his infamous monologues, which often sound like the ramblings of an elderly man.

The moment unfolded during a reception Trump hosted at the White House, where the 79-year-old spent nearly an hour speaking to attendees in the White House’s East Room.

President Donald Trump brags about his note-taking skills in front of a crowd at his recent White House party. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

30 minutes into his speech to celebrate the eight-day Hanukkah festival, Trump, 79, went on a tangent about his preparation for the festive evening and decided to mention other winter season holidays as well.

He said, “This is the first time that I’ve ever brought up notes to make a speech. We call them the Christmas dinners. I call them the Christmas-Hanukkah dinners, if that’s OK. I hope you don’t mind. But I call them New Year’s dinners, too.”

After showing off his written text placed on the lectern, the president continued, “I’ve done so much for Israel… I got like pages, and I don’t want to leave anything out.”

A clip of Trump’s most recent word salad was shared on social media, and many of the MAGA chief’s critics zeroed in on his unconventional free-association way of communicating that has become synonymous with his personal brand.

“Are we sure he doesn’t drink?” one person on Threads asked, referring to the fact that Trump has maintained that he does not consume alcohol due to his older brother’s issues with alcoholism.

Another poster pointed out, “So… he completely forgot to talk about all the notes he had written down about Israel and just spoke about his ‘achievements’ yet again?”

A third individual on the platform had a theory about Trump’s use of notes for the White House party on Tuesday, suggesting, “Written notes means he can’t see far enough to read a teleprompter.”

“He’s a idiot!” exclaimed an infuriated Trump criticizer. Likewise, someone warned, “His mental state should now be a real cause for concern.”

Trump’s random train of thought expressions during live speeches have caused uncertainty and unease about the state of his well-being. There was apprehension about his health even before he returned to the White House in January.

Age was a major talking point in the 2024 election since Trump was one of the oldest candidates to ever run for the American presidency. As more attention was placed on his mental acuity, he tried to quell the worry by claiming his meandering diatribes were by design.

“You know I do the weave. You know what the weave is? I’ll talk about like nine different things, and they all come back brilliantly together,” Trump explained to his MAGA loyalists at a Pennsylvania campaign rally in 2024.

Trump: I love the weave. Do you know what the weave is? ping, ping, ping pic.twitter.com/jBeeh5uOoQ — Acyn (@Acyn) December 10, 2025

The former reality television star repeatedly leaned on the so-called “weave” technique as the reason for his tendency to stray away from his intended topic. He revived the term at a recent gathering in Pennsylvania on Dec. 9.

“You know what the weave is? You go here, ping, bing, bing. You always have to get back to the right location. Otherwise, they’ll criticize you for straying from the speech,” Trump told the Mount Pocono audience.

He also said, “By the way, if I read what’s on the teleprompter, you’d all be falling asleep right now.” In September, Trump complained about a teleprompter incident during his appearance at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in his hometown of New York City.

In typical Trump fashion, the most powerful person on the planet railed against the United Nations for a teleprompter temporarily malfunctioning during his speech to the assembly, accusing the international body of sabotage, which the U.N. denied.