‘All He Cares About Is Himself’: White House Posts Innocent Photo of Trump to Honor Fallen Troops, Then Viewers Zoom In and Are Disgusted 

Donald Trump plays by his own rules, and it’s no secret that he does and says what he wants with no real consequences. But it becomes a bigger conversation when he disrespects a world leader or traditional policies.

A new photo shared on the official White House account on X showing the president alongside U.S. military personnel during a solemn, reflective moment has sparked a heated reaction across social media, with viewers debating the tone and symbolism of the image.

President Donald Trump is getting called out for not bowing his head during a solemn ceremony for fallen service members. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

‘TF… He Has Completely Lost It’: Trump Goes After His Own Team as His Rant Spirals Into Weird Hand Gestures and Strange Noises That Leave Viewers Frozen

Trump, 79, traveled to Delaware on Dec. 18 to honor two Iowa National Guard members and a civilian interpreter killed in a Dec. 13 ambush in Syria, as soldiers carried the transfer cases of Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, across the tarmac. American civilian translator Ayad Mansoor Sakat was killed in the attack as well.

A photographer captured a photo of the commander-in-chief at Dover Air Force Base standing outside the aircraft that brought back the remains of Torres-Tovar and Howard to America. In one of the black-and-white images, Trump held his head up as each official beside him lowered their heads in respect.

“Freedom is never free. God bless our troops,” read the caption of the White House’s two-photo post. The second picture featured service members saluting an American-flag-draped casket being placed in a vehicle at the site.

However, critics of the current administration took issue with Trump keeping his head raised as the officials surrounding him properly mourned the troops who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Freedom is never free.



God bless our troops. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AiZwI035Lx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 17, 2025

“He shows he don’t want to be there,” one person on X stated about Trump’s body language in the snapshot uploaded by his own White House staff.

A second tweet blasting Trump read, “Once again, the egomaniac demonstrates that all he cares about is himself. He won’t even ‘lower’ himself at such a solemn occasion.”

“He really, really hates the troops. I don’t know why he would dare show up at Dover if he’s gonna behave like a petulant toddler,” wrote another irked X user.

The vitriol directed at the POTUS continued when an angered poster declared, “Donald Trump is incapable of showing honor and reverence. Trump disrespects our fallen heroes. He is a soulless ghoul.”

Trump refused to bow his head along with the military officials next to him during the ceremony receiving fallen soldiers in Dover today pic.twitter.com/f6tDMsLhNB — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 18, 2025

While some of Trump’s diehard backers tried to suggest the still photo did not accurately depict the president’s actions at the dignified transfer ceremony, additional video footage confirmed that the man in charge of the U.S. armed forces purposely chose not to bow his head for the somber rite.

But this is not the first reported incident of Trump being disrespectful to the troops. In 2018, he returned a salute from a North Korean general while meeting the communist regime’s dictator, Kim Jong Un, at a summit in Singapore.

Following international backlash, then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders pushed back on the critiques by calling Trump saluting a foreign officer a “common courtesy,” per Politico.

Trump allegedly turned down the chance to commemorate the place where 1,800 marines who fought in World War I were laid to rest because he was worried the rain on that day in 2018 would ruin his hair. Additionally, he supposedly referred to those deceased American servicemen as “losers” and “suckers.”

In 2020, The Atlantic published an article that featured former Trump administration insiders recounting that the president declined a planned visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France two years earlier.

Unsurprisingly, Trump referred to the allegations that he made disparaging remarks about departed Marines as “fake news.” In 2023, his former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, maintained that Trump did make those troubling comments.

Trump’s former Chief of Staff John Kelly confirms that Trump called American service members “suckers” and “losers,” refused to visit their graves, and that he didn’t want to be seen with amputee veterans because “it doesn’t look good for me” pic.twitter.com/uEPdQoQ3Nd — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 11, 2025

Trump initially won the White House after defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the highly contested 2016 presidential election. After losing to Democratic Party veteran Joe Biden in 2020, Trump defeated Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, in 2024.



