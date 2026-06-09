‘It’s Going to Get Worse’: Trump’s UFC Birthday Bash Hype Video Backfires After Viewers Spot the One Thing He Doesn’t Want Anyone Talking About

The White House is counting down the days until UFC Freedom 250, the cage fight taking place on the South Lawn.

Donald Trump has been bragging about the event for months.

He promises “it’s all of the best fighters” on the card for the June 14 showdown. The day also marks his 80th birthday.

The public wants U.S. President Donald Trump’s UFC Fight at the White House stopped before it gets worse. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

On June 8, the White House tweeted, “ONE WEEK AWAY. UFC X WHITE HOUSE. Buckle up. It’s about to go DOWN.”

The post featured a 31-second sizzle reel to generate more buzz for the upcoming fight with Trump as the people’s champion.

The video included footage of him at past UFC fights, waving to crowds, and in Oval Office meetings to promote the spectacle.

Viewers also saw close-up shots of construction crews assembling the 92-foot enclosure dubbed “The Claw.”

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Trump’s administration’s intent was clear: to direct the American people’s attention to the big event and away from disapproving reports.

Trump supporters tweeted reactions like, “UFC at the White House is wild. Are we getting a special fight card, or is this a massive fitness and sports diplomacy event? Either way, I’m tuned in!” and “Yes, I think it will be lively.”

However, an overwhelming outcry from others reveals more critical takeaways.

ONE WEEK AWAY. 🔥🥊@UFC X WHITE HOUSE.



Buckle up. It’s about to go DOWN. pic.twitter.com/AECSMggzd9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 8, 2026

“Are you not entertained?,” wrote one X user. Another tweeted, “It’s gonna go DOWN in history as one of the stupidest events to ever grace the White House lawn. Or what’s left of it anyway.”

But it backfired once people realized the timing of his event and what he didn’t want discussed.

Two others posted, “Trailer park trash on the WH lawn. Happy 250th” and “I don’t think that’s how taxpayers want their money spent.”

Other comments leaned more into Trump’s tone-deaf remarks that heavily impact struggling Americans due to the rising cost of living.

“No one gives a s—t about your circuses when we can’t afford bread,” read one reminder. “No food, no money, no healthcare, but you get a UFC fight,” said another person.

Critics say the UFC spectacle is distracting from the ongoing conflict with Iran, which Trump repeatedly promised would end quickly.

Plans to move forward with the face-off coincide with Trump writing on Truth Social, “Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting.’’”

Trump involved the U.S. in Israel’s attack on Iran on Feb. 28. At one point, he claimed the war was a victory and, in separate instances, promised it would be over soon.

His tactic to shift headlines from the Middle East conflict has also included talking about building a White House ballroom and remodeling of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — both projects face public disapproval.

Additional social media user reactions include, “A fight on the White House lawn does NOT promote peace or unity. The message is violence. And it certainly is NOT family friendly. This administration is tone deaf to the needs and sacrifices of every day Americans.”

Along with, “Taxpayer-funded octagon in the Rose Garden? Billions in debt, wars brewing, and this is the priority? Embarrassing.”

Pentagon officials reportedly advised producers to recruit fit servicemen to stand in as audience members.

The leaked requirement ignited a firestorm of backlash, especially among those who argue Trump has disrespected the military and soldiers slain during his war.

A detractor also alluded to UFC being a money grab for Trump.

They tweeted, “Absolutely tone deaf. Is AMERICA invited to this limited event? NO! So why keep promoting it to Americans? Its for #PedoPOTUS’s rich donors & self enrichment with his cronies. Disgusting.”

Watchdog group Public Integrity Project filed a lawsuit alleging that the martial arts face-off violates National Park Service regulations and that Congress did not approve the construction of the oversized octagon.

The plaintiffs, a veteran and an activist, hope the filing will stop the fight from taking place.

“Just like all things trump…tacky, very tacky. and to put it in the front yard of OUR White House, so very disrespectful of the currently WH squatters,” quipped one person.

Another said, “it’s just going to get worse from here.”

The Trump administration claims the event was “properly permitted” and has not been canceled.