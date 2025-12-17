‘Good ole Boys Club‘: Trump Hosts ‘White Hat’ Ceremony Framed as Honor — Until Viewers Zoom In on Kash Patel and the Optics Become Impossible to Ignore

Donald Trump honored the 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s ice hockey team during a special White House gathering on Dec. 12. The former athletes defeated the heavily favored Soviet Union in the “Miracle on Ice” semifinal game at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, before going on to win the United States second men’s hockey gold medal in history by defeating Finland in the final.

Trump celebrated the victory months after its 45th anniversary by signing a bill that awarded them the Congressional Gold Medal. “This was one of the greatest moments in the history of US sports,” he said while surrounded by several of the players who were gathered in the Oval Office.

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 7: United States President Donald Trump speaks to press before his departure at the White House to route New York to attend the US Open Men’s Singles Final on September 7, 2025 in Washington, DC, United States. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk /Anadolu via Getty Images)

In a released statement, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers noted, “This triumph fueled a resurgence of national pride as Americans across the country watched Team USA unexpectedly take home the Gold Medal. No one is more committed to honoring American greatness and patriotism than President Trump.”

The Olympians flanked the resolute desk, dressed in suits and white cowboy hats. The head attire was a signature part of Team USA’s opening ceremony attire during the Winter Olympics. Mike Eruzione gifted Trump a replica, which he described as a token of appreciation for what the president did for the team.

The Republican leader was vexed by the chin strap that hung from the hat, asking, “What do I do with this string?” The room erupted with chuckles and applause when he placed it on his head for the group photo.

After the snapshots, he removed the hat, tucked the strings into its crown, and placed it on his desk. The moment was a hit among social media users who found it humorous. An X user’s reaction to a clip of the ceremony states, “They literally applaud him for managing to put on his hat himself… this is not a president but a senile wreck.”

A critic noticed that Trump’s hat was oversized compared to the Olympians. That individual wrote, “I think they gave him one that’s too big to make him look even stupider.” A third person, seeing how Trump loves the “YMCA,” joked, “He’s all ready for his Village People audition.” A fourth heckler quipped, “Now we can call President Piggy, Boss Hog!”

The latter dig took a swipe at Trump’s critical mockery of Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey, whom he told, “quiet, piggy,” during a press gaggle on Air Force One last month. For others, though, the optics of the white hats in the White House under Trump’s control were perceived as a nod to a more sinister organization.

An individual remarked, “Look like a real Klan meeting.” A second person called the gathering the “Good ole Boys Club!!” Former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke controversially endorsed Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

As Trump and the Olympic players posed in their white hats, Kash Patel stood nearby without one, viewers clocked his facial expression instantly.

“Kash wana white hat so bad,” one person wrote. Another added, “Strange, Kash Patel doesn’t have one.” A third asked the question everyone else was thinking: “Interesting, where’s Kash Patel’s white hat?”

Duke doubled down on his belief that the Trump supported a pro-white agenda when he backed him during the 2020 race, which Trump lost to Joe Biden. “The Apprentice” showman denied having any rapport with Duke.