‘He’s Not Well’: Trump’s Short Walk Raises Concerns After Cameras Catch the Subtle Hand Cues Guiding Him

Donald Trump stepped onto the field at the Army–Navy football game with the expectation that the focus would remain on tradition, ceremony, and the familiar pregame coin toss. Instead, a brief walk toward midfield became the moment that followed him far beyond the stadium.

The president entered to cheers, flanked by two uniformed officers as he moved across the turf toward the center of the field. Inside the stadium, the scene appeared orderly and routine. Once a short clip began circulating online, however, attention shifted away from the ritual itself and toward Trump’s movement as he approached the painted line.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump walks towards reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House on December 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is set to travel to Baltimore, Maryland, where he is expected to attend the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

The 34-second video showed Trump veering slightly as the officers beside him appeared to gesture several times, indicating where he should walk and where he should stand. Viewers quickly zoomed in on the pointing, the pauses, and the subtle redirection by the officers, ostensibly to get him to his spot, replaying the footage repeatedly. What might have gone unnoticed in real time became the subject of intense online interpretation once slowed down and dissected frame by frame.

One X user, Pissed off Princess, reacted bluntly, writing, “BREAKING – Donald Trump needed two officers to walk him out to midfield at today’s Army Navy Game. He still could not walk in a straight line bumping into them.”

BREAKING – Donald Trump needed two officers to walk him out to midfield at today's Army Navy Game.



He still could not walk in a straight line bumping into them. pic.twitter.com/UIrOC7A4GX — Pissed Off Princess (@Pr17c5) December 13, 2025

Others expressed discomfort without sharpening the criticism.

“He’s not well,” one wrote, as another said, “He looked annoyed and cold and jonesing about his hair the entire time. #IShouldBeGolfingRightNow.”

Yes. This was bizarre. Somethings not right. — NOTHERETHERE (@Imhisnonna) December 14, 2025

One commenter amped up the humor, joking, “His bilateral heel birthmarks must be acting up,” alluding to the bone spurs exemption that kept him out of the Vietnam War draft.

wow. — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) December 15, 2025

Supporters quickly pushed back, claiming the X user was reaching for straws.

lol — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) December 15, 2025

One defender reframed the moment entirely, writing, “More than half the men his age would have a hard time walking that walk. You should hope to be in that good health when you are over 75.”

Another commenter reminded the critics that this is protocol rather than a physical condition, despite Trump being redirected, stating, “Needed? One officer represents Army and the other Navy. It is tradition. Did you know this is the Army/Navy game?”

The explanation speaks to the significance of the setting.

The Army–Navy Game is one of college football’s most symbolic events, and the pregame coin toss carries weight beyond sports.

According to We are Mighty, started as far back as Theodore Roosevelt’s first appearances in 1901 and 1905, when a sitting president participates the walk to midfield is meant to be a quiet display of order and unity, a brief moment before attention returns to the game itself.

Trump completed the coin toss without incident, but the surrounding seconds overshadowed the ritual.

The act meant to be a quick feel-good moment lingered online instead, pulling focus away from the field and back onto the president. Observers said he literally tossed it up in the air instead of flipping it. The contrast between the discipline of the ceremony and the unscripted nature of the walk only intensified the reaction.

The walking moment also fits into a broader pattern. Trump’s public movements have increasingly drawn scrutiny. Recently, many on social media laughed at him when C-SPAN posted a video of him on Threads from Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. The president was seen wobbling as he walked toward the steps of his plane and also bumping into the Air Force officer escorting him.

Supporters often see routine behavior magnified unfairly, while critics view the same clips as revealing. The Army–Navy footage landed squarely in that divide.

By the time kickoff arrived, the stadium returned to its rhythm. Online, however, the clip continued to circulate, detached from the game itself. Some people are worried about his health, while others say he is just fine.