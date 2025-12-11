‘LMAO’: Gavin Newsom’s New Post Detonates Online as One Savage Clip Goes Straight for Trump’s Throat and Leaves Miller and Hegseth Scrambling

Gavin Newsom, 58, took his trolling of Donald Trump, 79, to another level by insinuating the president and two of his most loyal deputies will not make it too much longer.

The California governor antagonized the Trump administration by spoofing footage of Department of Homeland Security representatives.

Gov. Gavin Newsom predicts Trump’s era may end badly with the president and several members of his administration in jail. (Photos by Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“WE HEARD IT’S CUFFING SZN. Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America,” read a post from the White House’s official page alongside a 31-second video of law enforcement officers chasing and handcuffing alleged undocumented immigrants.

SZA and Keke Palmer’s novelty song “Big Boys” played as the background music for the White House clip. The track, which aired part of a segment on a 2022 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” features SZA singing, “It’s cuffing season.”

While Trump’s team used SZA’s voice to promote its ICE raids taking place across the country, Newsom seized on the opportunity to flip the narrative by posting artificial content blasting the president, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Newsom reposted the White House’s promotional video, attached with his own “Big Boys”-themed video. The former mayor of San Francisco shared a video featuring AI-created depictions of Trump, Miller, and Hegseth being arrested in his version.

In one scene, the trio of D.C. insiders is seen handcuffed and crying in the back of a police car. The 18-second clip ends with all three men being forced to do a perp walk as cops and members of the media looked on.

“Cuffing season hits different when justice prevails,” tweeted a Newsom fan in response to the Democrat mocking Trump and his subordinates. Another person posted, “Hopefully this will happen soon!!!”

A third individual on the app targeted Trump’s 40-year-old senior West Wing adviser by writing, “I can tell this is AI because Stephen Miller has too much hair.”

Then someone simply laughed, “LMAO.” Yet another poster pointed out, “Galvin is now a troll just like the president.”

However, MAGA followers flooded Newsom’s replies to stand up for the president. For instance, one Trump supporter fired back, “AI-generated political ads are disgusting and immoral. I don’t care who weaponizes them. You and your team should be ashamed.”

Gavin Newsom signs law to Crack Down on AI deepfakes, then posts AI deepfakes



Numerous critics also called foul on Newsom and his team adopting artificial intelligence despite signing several AI-regulating bills in California. The new 2025 laws address various issues, such as online transparency, pornographic deepfakes, and consumer protection.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the governor vetoed one bill pushing for safer companion chatbots for children after tech companies located in the state lobbied against the legislation.

In addition, Newsom was not the only high-profile figure calling out the Trump administration for the “CUFFING SZN” vid. SZA, 36, jumped into the fray to give her thoughts on the federal government using her likeness as anti-immigration propaganda.

The five-time Grammy-winning singer slammed Trump by tweeting, “White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK inhumanity [and] shock and [awe] tactics… Evil [and] boring.”

White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK ..inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring 🫩 https://t.co/PIKoYEdn2y — SZA (@sza) December 10, 2025

Abigail Jackson, a WH spokeswoman, responded to the pop singer, according to TMZ, stating, “Thank you, SZA, for drawing even more attention to the tremendous work America’s ICE officers are doing by arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities.” But she’s not the first pop star Trump and his administration have used to push their agenda.

Previously, the White House angered “Please Please Please” vocalist Sabrina Carpenter for incorporating an edited quote from her October appearance on “Saturday Night Live” into an ICE promo.

The original post was eventually deleted after Carpenter, 26, called the video “evil and disgusting,” before labeling the Trump administration’s immigration plan as an “inhumane agenda.” The “Man’s Best Friend” album creator’s Dec. 2-dated tweet has amassed more than 163 million views and 1.8 million likes.