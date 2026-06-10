‘Would That Be Illegal?’: Bessent Walked Into Warren’s Hearing Not Knowing He Was About to Help Her Build the Case That Trump Should Be Investigated

During a Senate Finance Committee hearing on June 3, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren walked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent straight into a trap of his own making — using his own words against him to expose what she called a brazen pattern of self-dealing by President Donald Trump that would have any private citizen facing an SEC investigation.

The three-term Massachusetts sentator opened by reminding Bessent of something he said himself before he became the man defending the very behavior he once condemned.

“Last year, you came out in support of a trading ban for members of Congress,” Warren said. “You explained the need for a ban by saying, ‘You look at some of these eye-popping returns every hedge fund would be jealous of them.’ And that if any private citizen traded that way, ‘the SEC would be knocking on their door.'”

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Then she dropped the number.

“President Trump’s latest financial disclosures show that he made more than 3,400 stock trades worth more than a quarter of a billion dollars in just the first three months of 2026. That’s roughly half of what all 535 members of Congress made last year combined.”

Bessent’s defense — that Trump had an outside manager handling the trades and that Congress should get its own house in order first — landed with a thud. Warren wasn’t having it.

“You are a Wall Street guy. So you know better. President Trump literally signed a 113-page document publicly listing all of his individual stock trades at the same time that he is making decisions affecting those stocks. So you’re going to sit here with a straight face and say it’s not a conflict of interest?”

Warren then laid out specific trades that told their own story. On Jan. 6, Trump purchased up to $1 million in Nvidia stock. One week later, his administration loosened export controls allowing Nvidia to sell chips to China. Nvidia’s stock soared. Then there were Trump’s purchases of Robinhood and Bank of New York Mellon stock, both of which rose after Treasury announced those very companies would implement the new Trump Accounts program.

“If these stock purchases were made using inside information, would that be illegal?” Warren asked.

“I’m not a lawyer. I’m not going to speak to that,” Bessent replied.

Every time Bessent retreated to his “get your house in order” deflection, Warren had the same answer ready.

“I don’t trade in individual stocks. I don’t own any individual stocks. My house is in order.”

She closed with a verdict that cut straight through the deflection.

“Instead of draining the swamp, what Donald Trump is doing is enriching himself by taking advantage of his position. That is not public service. He’s the one who should lead by example.”

Bessent had no answer for that either. Watch the full video clip here.