‘This Is So Embarrassing’: Trump Goes After the Woman Who Calls Him ‘Obsessed’ — Until One Off-Script Moment Makes It Clear What He’s Really After

President Donald Trump’s attempt to ridicule a political opponent during a rally in Pennsylvania spiraled into an uncomfortable spectacle — not because the insults were new, but because his fixation appeared to push him into saying far more than he likely intended.

Trump was in Mount Pocono on Tuesday, Dec. 9, attempting to reassure supporters that the economy is strong and Americans are thriving under his leadership. But the speech quickly veered off course when he turned his attention to Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota congresswoman who has long been a favorite target.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting of his Cabinet in the Cabinet Room of the White House on December 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump immediately slipped into mockery, misnaming her as “Elon Omar” and sneering, “whatever the hell her name is,” before fixating on her appearance “…with the little shoe, the little turban,” as the crowd laughed.

Omar, a Muslim lawmaker, wears a hijab — not a turban — as an expression of faith and modesty. Trump pressed on anyway, launching into a rant about Somalia, where Omar was born, declaring the country has “nothing” and adding, “They kill each other all the time. I love it.”

He then repeated a long-debunked lie that Omar married her brother to enter the United States, despite the fact she was just 7 years old when her family fled Somalia’s civil war.

“She married her brother to get in. Therefore she’s here illegally,” Trump falsely claimed, encouraging chants of “Send her back” from the crowd.

Trump’s obsession with me is beyond weird. He needs serious help.



Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead.



He continues to be a national embarrassment. https://t.co/sFsGpxOf7o — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 10, 2025

But Trump wasn’t finished — and it was what came next that shifted the moment from crude insult to outright exposure.

Pivoting from Omar to immigration, Trump revived controversial comments he once denied making and now embrace openly.

Complaining about immigrants from African and developing nations while praising the idea of bringing in people from Northern Europe instead, Trump stated, “We had a meeting, and I say, ‘Why is it we only take people from sh-thole countries?’” Trump said, grinning as the crowd laughed. “Why can’t we have some people from Norway? Sweden? Denmark? Send us some nice people. Do you mind?”

That’s when the backlash detonated online.

“He said it out loud. He wants only white immigrants,” one Threads user wrote.

Another boiled the moment down to a blunt rebrand, “Make America White Again. MAWA.”

“What he’s really saying is why can’t we get some nice white people from nice countries,” a third commenter observed.

Others pointed out the irony Trump seemed oblivious to. “They truly don’t understand that people from Norway and Sweden view us as a shithole country,” one user wrote. “Quit begging us to come to that mf.”

“Why would anyone be stupid enough to leave countries with healthcare, childcare, and elder care — especially when he is here?” another added.

Several viewers focused not just on Trump’s remarks, but on the crowd’s response.

“What sickens me more than his vile, racist comments are the people behind him cheering, clapping and hooting,” one person wrote, while another added, “This is so embarrassing. It’s humiliating to be an American right now.”

This is how it's always been… the PERMANENT DOG-WHISTLES embedded in the vernacular.



They literally don't want to get caught on camera to fully disclose word for word what they want…but we all know it. — BeeLee (@BeeLee9013) December 10, 2025

Trump once again returned to the topic of Somalia doubling down and describing the country as “filthy, dirty, disgusting” and claiming the only thing Somalis are good at is “going after ships.”

Omar wasn’t backing down in her disgust for Trump’s repeated vitriol, making clear she saw the moment less as a political attack than a personal fixation.

“Trump’s obsession with me is beyond weird. He needs serious help,” she wrote on X. “Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead. He continues to be a national embarrassment,” she added.

Trump framed his remarks as justification for a sweeping pause on immigration from African and developing countries — a policy he tied to last month’s killing of a National Guard member in Washington, D.C. Authorities say the suspect was an immigrant from Afghanistan who had worked alongside U.S. forces for years and was granted asylum earlier this year.