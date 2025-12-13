‘The Hands’: Newly Released Photo of Trump with Mystery Woman Sparks Frenzy as Viewers Zero In on One Detail and Swear They Know Exactly Who It Is

President Donald Trump’s name was front and center again Friday after House Democrats released a batch of long-hidden photographs from the Jeffrey Epstein estate.

The batch included familiar fixtures from the late 1990s and 2000s — Trump in several group shots, former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, even director Woody Allen — a lineup that would have been explosive enough on its own. But it was a different image entirely that sent the internet spiraling.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an event at Mount Airy Casino Resort on December 9, 2025 in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The photo shows a younger Trump from the 1990s sitting with a blond woman in a suit whose hands are folded on her lap as she and Trump gaze into the camera. The only thing is her face is redacted in the photo, so there’s no way to know for sure.

That didn’t stop wanna-be detectives from trying to make the case that the woman in the picture is U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“From the moment I saw this photo, I said that’s Pam Bondi. Same hair, same part,” this Threads user surmised.

“Look closely at the hands in both pictures,” the poster added.

Another called for an investigation, “Pam Bondi absolutely should’ve never had anything to do as AG since she appears in the photos and it appears that she was friends with Epstein. We need to investigate that.”

This sharp Threads user is sure Bondi is the person in the picture based on one telling detail: “Same atrocious outfits.”

Others are disputing it’s Bondi. “There’s no evidence that is Pam Bondi.”

Durham Cool is absolutely sure it’s not the U.S. attorney general. “Fact check: this is not Pam Bondi it’s a swedish model named Ingrid Seynhaeve.”

But the photo of Trump and Seynhaeve is not the photo in question. The model is clearly identifiable in one photo of her, Trump and Epstein, but it’s a different picture that put amateur sleuths on the prowl.

And the woman in that photo, from what is visible, does share a remarkable likeness with Bondi.

The latest photo drop comes a few days before the Justice Department deadline to release all its materials related to the Epstein investigation, including the DOJ’s Epstein files. Congress passed a resolution last month and the President signed it into law requiring DOJ to turn over the information by Dec. 19.

The resolution followed months of scandal as Trump and Bondi refused to release the files after Trump on the campaign trail for the past several years not only stoked conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death in a Manhattan prison cell in 2019 but promised to release the Epstein files if he was re-elected.

He and the Justice Department have spent months stonewalling and denying there’s anything new in the files, but as House Democrats continue releasing material from the Epstein estate it’s clear there are plenty of new, never-before-seen photos.

In the drop Friday, Dec. 12, there’s another photo of a smiling Trump with his arms around six women whose faces are all blacked out.

There’s several photos of Epstein with Trump’s longtime adviser Steve Bannon, including a selfie of the pair, another showing Bannon talking with Woody Allen. There’s a photo of Prince Andrew and Bill Gates together and another of Gates posing with a pilot.

There’s a picture of Epstein on a beach with Virgin Group co-founder Richard Branson and Segway inventor Dean Kamen. And another of Woody Allen, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and his wife on a plane.

House Democrats have been releasing material from the Epstein estate for weeks as Trump and his cronies have fought tooth and nail to keep the Epstein files under wraps, even as Epstein victims have come forward to call for the release, too.