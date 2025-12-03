‘I Don’t Care’: Trump Loses His Temper About a Leader and Starts Name-Calling, but When He Drops the B-Word, the Whole Room Freezes

Twice-impeached President Donald Trump went after Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota in his latest barrage against political figures and the media.

It was a busy day in Trumpland — or at least it seemed that way to him — during the Dec. 2 Cabinet meeting, where the 79-year-old POTUS managed to slip in a jab about someone’s health and appearance between moments of apparent fatigue.

Despite nodding off multiple times during the two-plus-hour session, Trump still found time to single out Omar and Somali immigrants in his latest calculated public strike before a live audience.

“I don’t want them in our country,” he said. “I’ll be honest with you, OK? Somebody will say, ‘Oh, that’s not politically correct.’ I don’t care. I don’t want them in our country. Their country is no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don’t want them in our country.”

Trump claimed Omar “hates everybody,” calling her “incompetent,” and a “real terrible person.”

“She’s garbage,” he continued, repeating a series of demeaning claims about Omar. “Her friends are garbage. These aren’t people that work. These aren’t people that say, ‘Let’s go, come on, let’s make this place great.’ These are people that do nothing but complain.”

“You know, if they came from paradise, and they said, ‘This isn’t paradise,’ but when they come from hell and they complain and do nothing but b-tch, we don’t want them in our country,” Trump said.

“Let them go back to where they came from and fix it,” he added.

After a clip of Trump’s bigoted tirade was shared on Instagram, people compared his comments to his followers. “Sounds like he is describing MAGA,” said one X user.

One user pointed to Trump’s apparent lack of self-awareness, calling the remarks “embarrassing,” especially given his own appearance, according to reactions.

“Pot calling the kettle black! It’s always [an] overweight ugly man like him that comments,” said one person. Another noted, “Says the fat man.”

Trump also called out people who took GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, originally developed for diabetes but now widely used as a Hollywood quick fix for getting thin.

“So, we’re paying, as an example for the, let’s go with the fat drug — the fat drug, F-A-T, for fat people,” he said later during the White House Cabinet Meeting. “Uh, anyone using it at the table?”

“F-A-T like you,” wrote on Threads user, slamming Trump’s physical reports claiming he’s fit. “Your fake stats … you ain’t 6’3′ and you certainly aren’t 225lbs. Try 5’11′ and pushing 300 lbs piggy @potus.”

Another social media user posted, “This is the worst [bigoted] rant he has been on that I can remember. Normally it’s hidden within some political ideology but this one…wow. Not sure how the GOP can defend this verbiage.”

Last month Trump managed to turn two separate exchanges with female reporters into spectacles by targeting their looks instead of their questions. In one instance, he reportedly called a woman “piggy,” and in another he dismissed a different reporter as “ugly.”

The pattern of back-to-back insults quickly drew attention online, where critics slammed the former president for once again going after women’s appearances, while his own supporters were challenged to defend the behavior.