‘This Is Real?!?’: Trump Sparks Outrage with Bizarre Fantasy-Filled D-Day Video as One Off-Balance Moment Hijacks the Entire Message

President Donald Trump turned yet another patriotic tribute into a showcase about himself.

Using his growing obsession with fantasy versions of himself, Trump took the attention away from 82nd anniversary of D-Day on June 6.

The soon-to-be 80-year-old led another bizarre ego-driven posting spree online.

Trump’s latest AI fantasy video sparked ridicule and fresh criticism of his obsession with larger-than-life versions of himself. (Photo: Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images)

A bizarre video posted to Trump’s Truth Social account was packed with over-the-top imagery.

The montage, originally scored by AC123, showed Trump in a variety of situations he would likely never be in.

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A series of action-hero-like scenes show him skydiving with a red parachute, riding a camel through the desert, and eating with world leaders.

“Everywhere I go, they love Donald, Donald Trump. Down in Mexico, they love Donald, Donald Trump. They love Donald, Donald Trump. They love Donald, Donald Trump,” the song says.

The AI-generated soundtrack repeatedly chanted the president’s name while claiming people around the world adore him.

“In the Middle East, they love Donald, Donald Trump. Met some Africans, they love Donald, Donald Trump. And in China, they love Donald, Donald Trump. Man, these Indians, they love Donald, Donald Trump.”

The visuals became even stranger.

At one point, Trump’s face appeared on a giant pepperoni pizza. Moments later, his face was blended into a massive plate of spaghetti and meatballs.

Within hours, social media users were mocking the clip as another example of Trump’s increasingly strange relationship with unreal things.

One person quickly reposted the clip with the caption, “Trump is beginning his day by posting deranged AI slop.”

That description stuck in the comments section which flooded with criticism and ridicule.

“Get tf outta here!!!!! This is real?!?! What a pathologically sick, malignantly narcissistic Donald Trump is,” said one shocked observer.

Another said, “Posting a self-centered AI video on D-Day instead of honoring the actual heroes tells you everything you need to know about his priorities.”

“He’s only loved in AI slop fantasies. He’s deeply despised everywhere and has a 30 percent approval rating in his own country,” one Threads user wrote.

Many suspect Trump was confused by the day, stating, “He thinks the D in D Day stands for Donald.”

The Leaning Tower of Pizza. pic.twitter.com/GYegqJoXD9 — James R Us (@Jamesrus42) June 6, 2026

The trolling continued as social media users connected the clip to one off-balance moment tied to signature lean in photos.

One person paired one photo with his video and captioned it “The Leaning Tower of Pizza.” Another asked, “Did he just compare his ‘lean’ to the Leaning Tower of Pisa?”

Trump’s forward lean has become one of his most recognizable traits. Fans and meme accounts have spent years joking about the posture, with some sharing old photos from his first term to prove it long predates AI.

Whether standing for photos or sitting behind a desk, Trump’s signature lean continues to fuel jokes, memes, and speculation online.

Other posts Trump shared on D-Day included an AI-generated image depicting the future Barack Obama Presidential Library as a giant garbage can surrounded by homeless encampments.

TRUMP: Posts image of Obama library covered by giant trash bag amid tent encampment pic.twitter.com/10OHCsA86O — Trump Truths (@trumptruthsbot) June 6, 2026

He also shared images of himself holding a U.S. flag over the Washington Monument and watching military helicopters fly overhead.

Another post showed the rendering of a White House “Drone Port” posted alongside attacks on a federal judge who temporarily blocked construction of his proposed ballroom.

TRUMP: Posts image of himself holding U.S. flag over Washington Monument reflection pic.twitter.com/HMWFrQj6c4 — Trump Truths (@trumptruthsbot) June 6, 2026

The jokes hit because concerns about Trump’s physical condition have become increasingly common online.

One photo from a March 2026 press conference showed the president standing on the South Lawn surrounded by reporters and staff members.

Trump discussed military action and foreign policy. But many viewers weren’t focused on his words. They were focused on the unusual angle of his posture, which has raised concern since his first term.

The AI video was made to project strength as he continues to embrace artificial intelligence as a tool for personal branding.

Over the past year, AI-generated images portraying him as larger-than-life figures have become a recurring feature of his social media presence. Critics argue the images reveal his fascination with self-mythology, while supporters see them as harmless entertainment.

The administration has already faced backlash over several similar posts.

In May, the White House shared an AI-generated image portraying Trump as a Mandalorian-style warrior from the “Star Wars” universe. Viewers quickly noticed that the American flag in the artwork was missing two stripes.

Trump shared an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus on Easter holiday.

This triggered criticism from both opponents and some allies — making it one of the administration’s most controversial social media moments of the year.

Whether portraying himself as a Jedi warrior, a Mandalorian hero, or a globe-trotting celebrity adored by every nation, the common theme never changes: Trump is always the star of the show.

Reality, however, has a way of crashing the production. Critics keep asking: Why does the president escape into digital fantasies where everyone loves him — especially when the nation is at war, gas prices are soaring, and scandals continue to shadow his administration?