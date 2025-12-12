‘TF… He Has Completely Lost It’: Trump Goes After His Own Team as His Rant Spirals Into Weird Hand Gestures and Strange Noises That Leave Viewers Frozen

President Donald Trump, 79, has fully embraced a stream-of-consciousness speaking style that often feels less like a political address and more like a detour-filled road trip with no map in sight.

The U.S. political leader has a tendency to jump from one unrelated topic to another as he addresses the public, which was on full display during a recent rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. His latest nighttime speech featured one of his infamous tangents, leaving many viewers trying to figure out how he got from Point A to… wherever he ended up.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 11: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Congressional Ball at the Grand Foyer of the White House on December 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump hosted congressional members at the White House to celebrate the holiday season. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

During the Dec. 9 rally, Trump unexpectedly referred to his White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, as “Susie Trump,” a quirky nickname dropped casually in a speech that wandered widely from its original focus.

While talking about the economy, he veered off topic: “Again it’s a thing called tariffs. I told you, I was about to say. You know, because I love ‘the weave.’ You know what the weave is? You go here, ping, bing, bing. You always have to get back to the right location. Otherwise, they’ll criticize you for straying from the speech,” Trump told the audience while his hands took on a life of their own.

As he rambled, Trump began tracing an invisible outline in the air, moving slowly from top to bottom as if sketching a body no one else could see. He paused at certain points, then punctuated each stop with odd little sound effects — as though narrating the gestures out loud. The sequence left viewers distracted, confused, and unsure why his hands had suddenly become the focus of the moment.

Trump also slighted his official speechwriters by adding, “By the way, if I read what’s on the teleprompter, you’d all be falling asleep right now.” The long-winded speaker went on to talk for an additional 84 minutes about various subjects.

Despite suggesting his “weave” technique would prevent critiques being aimed at him over his disjointed vocal expressions, Trump was still dragged on social media for jabbering and making unusual sound effects during the live airing.

Trump: I love the weave. Do you know what the weave is? ping, ping, ping pic.twitter.com/jBeeh5uOoQ — Acyn (@Acyn) December 10, 2025

“TF is he babbling about? His hair?” one person on Threads questioned. Likewise, someone wondered, “OMG, please tell me he did not bring that back?? WTF is wrong that this is still being able to continue??”

One individual simply declared, “He has completely lost it.” Trump’s age and fitness became a talking point, too, when a separate poster wrote, “Good Lord, someone, anyone, put Grampa to bed.”

“I like how he thinks he has coined a phrase to mean ‘rambles about nothing like an insane person on drugs,’” an X user offered. Another observer tweeted, “The sound effects don’t help to convey coherence.”

Trump: “I do the weave. Do you know what the weave is? I’ll talk about 9 different things, and they all come back brilliantly together. And friends of mine that are like English professors say, ‘It’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen, but the fake news say, ‘He rambled.’” pic.twitter.com/s2yJYCzDeP — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) August 30, 2024

Pennsylvania was also the location where Trump reportedly first named the rhetorical device that many of his critics call rambling. In August 2024, the then-presidential candidate travelled to the city of Johnstown for a campaign rally.

“You know I do the weave. You know what the weave is? I’ll talk about like nine different things, and they all come back brilliantly together,” Trump explained at the time to his MAGA followers.

Trump expounded on his so-called weave tactic while appearing on the “Flagrant” podcast with comedians Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh in October 2024. The highly-publicized interview was part of the campaign’s strategy of reaching young men through manosphere podcasters.

“I do a thing called ‘the weave,’ and there are those that are fair that say, ‘This guy is so genius.’ And then others would say, ‘Oh, he rambles.’ I don’t ramble,” the former host of “The Apprentice” reality show stated.

Schulz, 42, actually acknowledged Trump for intentionally giving word salad answers to questions or rattling on during speeches. The “Street Fighter” actor said, “They don’t give you credit for that you could go all the way over here and then get back.”

Trump was able to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris in the hotly contested 2024 presidential race with the help of the right-leaning podcast community. The final Electoral College count was 312 to 226.

After returning to the White House in January, Trump’s constant “weaving” has begun to stir up more concerns about possible cognitive decline. Unsubstantiated speculation about him possibly suffering from dementia, strokes, or aneurysms ran wild on the internet after the administration admitted Trump underwent numerous medical exams.

The Queens-raised showman has also been a gaffe machine throughout the year by flubbing word pronunciations and making up phrases, which has placed more widespread attention on the state of the president’s mental and physical health.