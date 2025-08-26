‘He Talks Like a First-Grader’: Trump Sparks Uproar After Taking Credit for Another Everyday Word, His Botched Correction Only Fueled the Laughter

Donald Trump might never convince everyone that he is of sound mind because the words that come out of his mouth sometimes suggest otherwise. A look back at a 2022 rally in Ohio has provoked numerous people to again call him out for his track record of falsely crediting himself with accomplishments.

During the campaign event, the then-presidential hopeful spoke about migrant caravans. He said, “They’re not sending the good people out. They’re sending the bad people out, and they put them into caravans. I think I came up with that name.” He then backtracked to note, “Somebody did. It’s a great name.”

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 14: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters in the Oval Office on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed a proclamation on the 90th anniversary of Social Security to highlight his administration’s efforts on the program. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Though he ultimately landed on taking ownership for its creation when he said, “That was my term, and fake news and lots of other terms we came up with.” Baffled Facebook users flocked to the video’s comment section to assert that it was proof he is “clearly not right in the head.”

‘This Can’t Be Real’: Donald Trump Sparks Internet Meltdown After Claiming He Invented a Common Word Millions Have Been Using Since the 1500s

As one user put it, Trump is “so desperate to be known for something smart, has to claim things he definitely did NOT invent.” A second commenter half-jokingly quipped, “Next he will claim he’s invented the question mark.” For others, though, the Republican figure being “off his rocker” also prompted questions about his education.

According to Trump’s presidential library, he attended New York Military Academy as an adolescent, he studied at Wharton School of Finance and Commerce, and he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968.

Still, one person asked, “He graduated from high school didn’t he?” Another reaction read, “Can’t understand, with the education he received, he talks like a first-grader.”

Trump’s rhetoric has left people dumbfounded on more than one occasion. During a White House press conference in May, the embattled politician boldly stated, “Basically what we’re doing is equalizing. It’s a new word that I came up, which I think is probably the best word.”

Trump: "Basically what we're doing is equalizing. It's a new word that I came up, which I think is probably the best word." pic.twitter.com/F0n7mGtDM4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2025

Even more bizarre is his open admiration for yet another simple word that has been around for centuries. In a July media briefing about the inflated costs of food, he said, “A simple word like that — groceries — it was like, almost, a strange word. I hadn’t heard the word in so long. But what could be more beautiful than the word grocery?”

MAGA may enjoy Trump’s knack for rambling and revising history without question, but detractors would much rather it stop. One person who is not letting up on him California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has made it a priority to troll Trump with his own outlandish antics.