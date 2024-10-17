‘So Many Weirdos’: Beyoncé Fans Erupt In Outrage After Shocking Footage of Blue Ivy’s Volleyball Game Sparks Safety Concerns

As the oldest daughter of hip-hop legends Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter is undeniably one of the world’s most recognizable young figures, with many fans eager to catch a candid glimpse at her everyday life.

While normalcy might be unattainable for Blue, her parents and close family have made efforts to ensure her life stays as grounded as possible, considering her mother holds the record for most Grammy Awards in history, and her father is one of rap’s first billionaires.

Fans jump to defend Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy after a video of her playing a volleyball game in a school gym goes viral. (Photo: @beyonce/Twitter)

On Oct. 14, a video of Blue Ivy participating in a middle school volleyball game went viral. The video, captioned “I didn’t realize I was playing against Beyoncé’s daughter,” was first posted on TikTok by a student from the opposing team before being picked up and reshared by several Beyoncé fan pages across Twitter and Instagram. Meanwhile, matters worsened when the young girl on the opposing team shared in her TikTok comments, the name of Blue Ivy’s school.

Several fans quickly demanded that the video be removed from the internet out of concern for the 12-year-old’s safety.

“The video of Blue playing volleyball was posted by a child on the opposing team. After it got posted on here and ig it started blowing up,” one fan tweeted. “And now that same child is in the comments telling ppl where Blue goes to school. I need that video taken down NOW.”

Another stated, “What piss me off is that the girl is literally sharing to everyone the name of blue ivy school there’s so many weirdos in this world like you never know what ppl can do with this information.”

The bullied young TikToker deleted the information online. Meanwhile, Beyoncé fans focused their vitriol on the large Beyoncé fan pages that had already circulated the video clip across thousands of online users, seemingly compromising the pre-teen’s safety.

“Why is a video of blue ivy playing volleyball in her school being shared by beyhive pages ? It’s really rude and disrespectful. Some of yall will post anything for likes!!” one fan wrote.

“Please don’t share videos of Blue Ivy at school or activities,” a fan pleaded to other Beyhive pages. “If her parents didn’t post, please respect the privacy and SAFETY of people/MINORS.”

Activist DeRay Mckesson also spoke out, writing, “Let Blue Ivy be a kid. They need to delete that video of her playing volleyball and people need to stop filming her. Let her grow up without being stalked.”

Let Blue Ivy be a kid. They need to delete that video of her playing volleyball and people need to stop filming her. Let her grow up without being stalked. — deray (@deray) October 15, 2024

Blue Ivy, the eldest of the Carter children, has been bullied long before this video of her school game.

When the young star joined her mother on her sold out “Renaissance” tour, many trolls and media personalities, teased her for not being the best dancer. YouTuber Tasha K was one of the loudest critics, but was quickly met with those blasting her for picking on a little girl.

beyoncé and blue ivy are literally twins. pic.twitter.com/0BpnKhKsyW — Beytan Team (@BeytanTeam) June 14, 2022

EGOT Whoopi Goldberg was one big celebrity who spoke out about people bullying Blue Ivy’s dancing, calling the behavior “shameful.”

Another point of contention, making some fans increasingly more protective over Blue Ivy, is the fact that her parents are making headlines in connection to the Sean “Diddy” Combs drama.

Social media conspiracist and singer Jaguar Wright has long connected The Carters to a variety of crimes ranging from kidnapping to exploitation in various interviews.

Recently, Wright appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” to share her suspicions regarding the couple, suggesting that law enforcement looks into their lives— claiming that they have just as much to hide as Diddy.

Jay-Z might be the next to fall. 🚨

Jaguar Wright just told Piers Morgan that she has hundreds of victims of Sean Carter's who are ready to talk and that Jay-Z and Beyonce are a nasty couple who have kept people against their will. She says Jay-Z funded the campaign to get rid of… pic.twitter.com/pcIwoySMAZ — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) October 2, 2024

Within days of the airing of the YouTube show, the “On The Run Tour” couple’s legal team quickly contacted the show, demanding that any mention of them be removed and that the host issue a public apology.

The British broadcaster obliged.

“Jaguar Wright unexpectedly made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have. Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact,” he said in a video statement.

Adding, “We therefore comply with the legal request to cut them from the original interview.”

He went on to say that “editing interviews is not something” that his production team usually do, however, they collectively understand that they are held to certain “legal limits” and had to acquiesce to The Carters’ forceful request.

Morgan ended his comments by saying, “We apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”

With so much attention on Blue Ivy and her family, many wonder if the volleyball footage can be scrubbed from the internet or if her school will now have increased security. Some even wonder if the pre-teen might have to change schools in a worst-case scenario.

In either case, it is clear: Fans don’t play about their Queen Bey or Princess Blue and are ready to take up arms to defend her right to be a kid.