‘It’s Over, Isn’t It?’: J.D. Vance Heightens Divorce Rumors With His Side Of The Story About Fighting ‘Loudly’ With Wife Usha In Viral Photo

JD Vance unleashed a clapback to people falling for a photo currently circulating online, adding speculation about his marriage, but not everyone is buying his response to the rumors. The image depicts the vice president in a white crewneck shirt, yelling at his wife, Usha Vance, while dining at a restaurant. And based on their facial expressions, they had a “loud fight.”

JD Vance issued a statement following reports of his “loud” and public fight with his wife, Usha Vance. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The former Ohio senator is mid-rampage, eyebrows furrowed in the months-old AI-generated image as the second lady is seated across the table, her head hung low, and a fist pressed against the side of her face. The post took off on Facebook, where scores of users believed the couple’s intimate moment was real.

One of the captions for the fake dispute claimed the lovers’ row was so loud that it disrupted the restaurant’s quiet vibes. A social media user speculated, “It’s about Erika, isn’t it?” Suspicions of a low-key affair between Erika Kirk, widow of alt-right activist Charlie Kirk, and Vance surfaced in October after their overly affectionate hug made headlines.

Erika grabbed the back of the VP’s head as they embraced. She attempted to dispel the rumors weeks later by explaining that her love language is touch and that the hug was not a romantic gesture.

A second person commented, “I think he’s starting the arguments being aggressive so that timeline can match the break up in time for the new baby.”

A third individual remarked, “Divorce in 3…2…1….” A fourth Vance detractor snarked, “Usha signed up for this. I have no sympathy this will all break apart. Look at Melania she’s miserable.”

There’s a lot of controversy over this hug between Erika Kirk and JD Vance.



Imagine being outraged over a 2.5 second hug between friends?



Help me understand. pic.twitter.com/FIuYGpqsh7 — brittany (@by__brittany) October 31, 2025

Donald Trump’s second-in-command addressed the topic in a Dec. 9 tweet. He sarcastically wrote, “I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife.” He and Usha have been married since 2014 and are parents to children Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. The duo met while attending Yale Law School.

His commentary was met with mixed reactions. In one instance, the cheeky response prompted a follower to write, “That poor woman. Maybe take the moment to apologize?”

Someone else appeared to defend Vance when they commented, “Man could be one heartbeat from the Presidency and still can’t avoid getting folded like a lawn chair at dinner by his wife. Power is temporary. Marriage smoke is eternal.”

I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife. https://t.co/LUivOsVv2u — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 9, 2025

A third person still saw the couple as #RelationshipGoals. They reflected on Usha’s beaming smile as her husband was sworn in as VP. They said, “That look is all I need to see to know that the two of you are perfect together!!! She’s too smart to look at someone like that, who doesn’t treat her well!!”

But rumors of separation persisted despite Vance’s sense of humor. “It’s over, isn’t it?” asked one follower. During a Dec. 4 interview with NBC News, the VP said he and Usha “get a kick out of it,” meaning the hearsay about their union since joining Trump in Washington, D.C.

“With anything in life, you take the good with the bad,” he said. “But our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role.”

Interesting. Usha Vance minus a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune. pic.twitter.com/NqRR9zMGYL — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 21, 2025

Usha added to speculation when appeared without her wedding ring during a joint appearance with first lady Melania Trump in November. The former trial lawyer’s team claimed she innocently forgot the piece of jewelry.