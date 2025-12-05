‘Erika Snatched It from Her’: JD Vance’s ‘Strong’ Marriage Brag Falls Flat as Usha Ditches Her Ring Again After Erika Kirk’s Shaky Story on Viral Hug

Second lady Usha Vance’s left hand has become a headline magnet as she continues showing up to major events without her wedding ring. Her repeated ringless appearances have sparked nonstop divorce rumors, and the latest sighting has only added fuel to the fire.

After being spotted without her ring the first time during her November visit with Melania Trump to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, Usha’s team scrambled to explain why she took it off. A representative insisted the mother of three simply forgets it, saying Vance “does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

Days later, Usha and the Vice President showed up as a united front at Trump’s Thanksgiving gathering at the White House.

Erika Kirk’s shaky explanation for her viral hug with JD Vance does nothing to quiet rumors that his wife, Usha Vance, is planning to divorce the vice president. (Photos by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

‘Her Husband Made a Complete Fool of Her’: JD Vance’s Wife Sends Mixed Message Amid Divorce Rumors as the Erika Kirk Hug Fallout Gets Worse

On Monday, Dec. 1, Vance, 39, joined the first lady for another joint charitable appearance, where she posed for photos in a gray jacket and camel pants. In images of her greeting military families and assembling care packages at a Red Cross holiday event at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews, viewers zoomed in to notice she didn’t bring her wedding band.

“OMG!!!! No wedding ring. MAGA-Evangelical freak out,” one reader wrote.

Another added, “Dear Usha. Just leave him. You will feel better for it.”

“She could do so much better than the silly billyhilly she has,” said a Yahoo reader, while another exploded with, “SHE NEEDS A DIVORCE, VANCE HAS NO RESPECT FOR HER AT ALL!!! WEARS MORE MAKE UP TOO!!!”

Many critics also pointed to the swirling gossip about JD Vance and Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“Erica Kirk snatched it from her,” one person claimed. Another wrote, “She knows about JD and Erika Kirk. She probably promised JD she would stay until he is president lots of luck not going to happen at lease not by the voters. Maybe after Trump is impeached.”

JD is aware of the rumors but chose not to directly address them, telling NBC News on Thursday that he didn’t need to inform the public that his wife left her ring in the shower before meeting with Melania.

“She was like, ‘Oh, if I don’t go back and get them, there’s going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media,’” Vance stated. “And I was like, let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs. So we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny.”

As far as the discourse online, he said, “I think that we kind of get a kick out of it, With anything in life, you take the good with the bad.”

On Friday, Vance insisted, “Our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it,” noting his enjoyment watching her evolve as the second lady.

Speculation about the Vance marriage has been simmering for months. Awkward body language, stiff smiles, and tense public interactions such as JD and Kirk’s intimate hug at a Turning Point USA event in October 2025.

Usha Vance not wearing her wedding ring just adds fuel to the rumor that JD 'Goober' Vance could be having fun with a recent widow or a new couch 🤣 😂 … -DW pic.twitter.com/4db1Q0Ne6I — DeSota Wilson (@desota) November 24, 2025

After the viral moment, viewers felt was “too close for comfort,” Kirk gushed about JD during her TPUSA speech. She said, “No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities of my husband in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that’s why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight.”

Following the viral embrace, she was a guest on a live edition of Megyn Kelly’s “Megyn Kelly Live,” where she spoke about the public’s reaction to the hug.

JD Vance’s wife is no longer wearing her wedding ring and appears much happier. pic.twitter.com/LNO9CSuvfR — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) November 21, 2025

“Whoever is like hating on a hug needs a hug themselves. I will give you a free hug anytime you want a hug. My love language is touch, if you will,” Kirk told Kelly.

She went on to explain the circumstances around the hug. “They just played the emotional video. I’m walking over. He’s walking over. I’m starting to cry. He says, ‘He’s so proud of you (referring to Charlie), And I say, ‘God bless you.’ And I touch the back of his head.”

“If you want to take that out of context, go right ahead. Again, that to me shows that you need a hug more than anyone else,” she argued.

Megyn Kelly: They were acting like you touched the back of JD’s ass.



Erika Kirk: “I feel like I wouldn’t get as much hate if I did that.”

pic.twitter.com/e3OhkrWBSt — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 25, 2025

Kelly chimed in, “They were acting like you touched the back of his [behind].” Erika responded, “I feel like I wouldn’t get as much hate if I did that.”

From there, online chatter exploded with predictions that JD will ditch Usha and marry Kirk in a “MAGA fairytale.”

JD didn’t help himself when he made clumsy comments at the same TPUSA event about wanting his Hindu wife to convert to Catholicism. “Most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church,” he said in October. “Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

With every ringless appearance and MAGA-fairytale fumble, speculation about the Vance marriage only gets louder.