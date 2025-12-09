‘He’s Spiraling’: MTG Just Exposed a Private Truth About Trump’s ‘Friends’ He Didn’t Want Said — Then He Snapped, and Her Brutal Clapback Left Him Seething

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene deepened her break from President Donald Trump on Monday, following up her stunning on-air hint about what his “friends” say in private with a pointed graphic blasting his massive financial backing from AIPAC — a move that sent their already volatile feud into a new spiral.

And a move viewers say is straight out of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Trump-trolling playbook.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, pictured, R-Ga, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky held a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, with victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as the House prepares to vote to release records related to him. Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Georgia Republican’s latest strike came minutes after Trump unleashed a sprawling Truth Social tirade attacking her intelligence, credibility, and motives following her high-profile “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday.

It was the same interview where Greene said Americans would be “shocked” to hear how many Republicans in Congress have mocked Trump behind the scenes for years but now publicly fall in line out of fear of retaliation.

Greene told Lesley Stahl that lawmakers “are terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them,” adding that many had privately made fun of Trump’s mannerisms, mocked his speaking style, and even mocked her for defending him.

But once he locked down the 2024 primary, she said those same lawmakers “started—excuse my language, Lesley—kissing his ass and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time.”

Trump’s Monday post railed against Greene as someone who’s “not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA” because she’d “changed her views so fast.” Calling her “a very dumb person” and “a very poorly prepared Traitor” who only “went BAD” after being “jilted.” He added, “She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple!”

The tone of the attack triggered rapid response online, where critics accused him of unraveling.

“He’s spiraling,” one user wrote, adding, “Worse than ever. Won’t be long…”

Others focused on Greene’s new revelation about Republican lawmakers privately mocking Trump while publicly praising him, saying it confirmed what many suspected.

One reader responding on Yahoo wrote that members of Congress know Trump is “damaged goods” yet still prop him up out of fear instead of putting their constituents first. “The sad part is that they complain about him privately, but staunchly support him publicly,” they wrote.

Eleven minutes later, Greene struck back by reposting figures from Track AIPAC the purports to show she had received no contributions from the organization while Trump had taken in more than $230 million since 2016. “I AM AMERICA FIRST. Thank you for your attention to this matter. -MTG,” she wrote on X, mirroring the president’s cadence, capitalization, and tone — a tactic frequently used by Newsom to troll Trump on social media.

During the “60 Minutes” interview, Greene detailed death threats she said began after Trump labeled her a “traitor.” “After President Trump called me a traitor, I got a pipe bomb threat on my house,” she told Stahl. “And then I got several direct death threats on my son.” When she relayed the threats to Trump, she said his response was “extremely unkind.”

I AM AMERICA FIRST. 🇺🇸

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

-MTG https://t.co/6hqJbWxnNZ pic.twitter.com/JdhKIWFDCG — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 8, 2025

The feud continues to draw intense reaction across social platforms. Online reaction to the feud was immediate and polarized. On Threads, one user wrote, “She has a lot of power still with Republicans. She should try to take Trump down.”

Others criticized Trump for what they saw as an escalating pattern of rage toward Greene after her interview, with one poster writing, “I am so sick of his rants, name calling, berating & bullying. Does this show presidential behavior?? He really makes me sick.”

Trump calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a "traitor." She responds with AIPAC receipts.



MTG: $0 from pro-Israel groups

Trump: $230,473,622



"I AM AMERICA FIRST" 🇺🇸



The Epstein files started this. Now the MAGA civil war is 🅱️ecoming something else entirely. pic.twitter.com/1NKSXw43GU — Boi Agent One (@boiagentone) December 8, 2025

Another reaction called the episode a national embarrassment: “The US president is a special needs child. How humiliating.” One more critic added, “I am never surprised and always disgusted by what toxic vomit flows from Demented Don. Seriously people….is this the best we can do as a country?”

By Monday evening Trump was still reeling. In an interview with Politico, he called her “low IQ” and claimed she rang him three times a day but he was “too busy” to take her calls and now she’s jilted.

The interview also revived scrutiny of Greene’s combative political style. During the segment, Stahl confronted the congresswoman about her history of incendiary rhetoric. “But you contributed to that,” Stahl said.

“You, you were out there pounding, insulting people.” Greene pushed back, saying Stahl was “accusatory, just like you did just then.” Stahl replied, “Me?” with Greene shooting back, “You’re accusing me! But we don’t have to accuse one another.” The exchange ended abruptly as the broadcast shifted to Greene’s break with the GOP.

Greene has claimed her transformation stems from Trump’s repudiation of her support for releasing the Epstein files.

She apologized for her past conduct on CNN shortly after conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death. “I would like to say, humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics; it’s very bad for our country,” she said. She added that she had been trying to “put down the knives in politics” and “really want to just see people be kind to one another.”

Greene, who will resign her House seat in January, said last month that she had long been among Trump’s fiercest defenders but had grown frustrated with what she described as one-sided loyalty. “I have fought harder than almost any other elected Republican to elect Donald Trump and Republicans to power. Loyalty should be a two-way street,” she said.